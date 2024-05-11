Meet actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, gave many flop films, is married to UN diplomat, her husband is..

Many actors and actresses in the film industry have started their careers by working with superstars but then after giving many flop films, their career was ruined and had to take a back seat. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who worked with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, R Madhavan, Vinod Khanna, and Pankaj Kapoor, among others but despite many opportunities, she failed to give a hit film and got a tag of a flop actress in Bollywood.

The actress we are talking about is Hrishitaa Bhatt who made her debut in the year 2001 with the film 'Asoka' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Before making her Bollywood debut, Hrishitaa Bhatt was seen in a Liril advertisement in 1999. She also appeared in a music video album, 'Aankhon Me Tera Hi Chehra' by Aryans band with Shahid Kapoor.

Hrishitaa Bhatt, an alumna of Trinity College London, after making her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, went on to work in 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' (2002) opposite Jimmy Shergill and 'Shararat' (2002) opposite Abhishek Bachchan. However, her breakthrough came after 2003 when she starred in films like 'Haasil' (2003), 'Ab Tak Chhappan' (2004), and 'Charas: A Joint Operation' (2004).

Hrishitaa Bhatt worked in not only Hindi but also in many regional language films, however, none of her films sparked any magic at the box office. Her last films were released in 2022 titled 'Cuttputlli' and 'India Lockdown'. She was also seen playing the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai in 'Swaraj' which aired on DD National.

After being in the industry for so many years and not tasting success, Hrishitaa Bhatt decided to concentrate on her personal life and relationships. In March 2017, Hrishitaa Bhatt married Anand Tiwari, a senior diplomat with the United Nations, in Delhi.

