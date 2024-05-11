Meet actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, gave many flop films, is married to UN diplomat, her husband is..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Man wrestles giant python, internet is scared

Rajpal Yadav was aware of being typecast as comedian: 'People remember my ‘mandir ka ghanta’ line but...' | Exclusive

Viral video: Delhi University girls' sizzling dance to Haryanvi song sets the internet ablaze

Imran Khan reveals why he kept relationship with Lekha Washingon secret: 'I was trying to shield from that ugliness...'

Made in Rs 800 crore, this film was never released, even on OTT, producer deleted all copies from everywhere because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man wrestles giant python, internet is scared

Viral video: Delhi University girls' sizzling dance to Haryanvi song sets the internet ablaze

Rajpal Yadav was aware of being typecast as comedian: 'People remember my ‘mandir ka ghanta’ line but...' | Exclusive

Mother's Day 2024: 8 Bollywood films to watch with your mom

Highest opening partnerships in IPL history

Red lipstick is banned in this country, reason will shock you

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Rajpal Yadav was aware of being typecast as comedian: 'People remember my ‘mandir ka ghanta’ line but...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, gave many flop films, is married to UN diplomat, her husband is..

Imran Khan reveals why he kept relationship with Lekha Washingon secret: 'I was trying to shield from that ugliness...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made debut with Shah Rukh Khan, gave many flop films, is married to UN diplomat, her husband is..

Hrishitaa Bhatt, an alumna of Trinity College London, after making her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, went on to work in 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' (2002) opposite Jimmy Shergill and 'Shararat' (2002) opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 11, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors and actresses in the film industry have started their careers by working with superstars but then after giving many flop films, their career was ruined and had to take a back seat. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who worked with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jimmy Shergill, R Madhavan, Vinod Khanna, and Pankaj Kapoor, among others but despite many opportunities, she failed to give a hit film and got a tag of a flop actress in Bollywood. 

The actress we are talking about is Hrishitaa Bhatt who made her debut in the year 2001 with the film 'Asoka' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Before making her Bollywood debut, Hrishitaa Bhatt was seen in a Liril advertisement in 1999. She also appeared in a music video album, 'Aankhon Me Tera Hi Chehra' by Aryans band with Shahid Kapoor.

Hrishitaa Bhatt, an alumna of Trinity College London, after making her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, went on to work in 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' (2002) opposite Jimmy Shergill and 'Shararat' (2002) opposite Abhishek Bachchan. However, her breakthrough came after 2003 when she starred in films like 'Haasil' (2003), 'Ab Tak Chhappan' (2004), and 'Charas: A Joint Operation' (2004). 

Hrishitaa Bhatt worked in not only Hindi but also in many regional language films, however, none of her films sparked any magic at the box office. Her last films were released in 2022 titled 'Cuttputlli' and 'India Lockdown'. She was also seen playing the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai in 'Swaraj' which aired on DD National. 

After being in the industry for so many years and not tasting success, Hrishitaa Bhatt decided to concentrate on her personal life and relationships. In March 2017, Hrishitaa Bhatt married Anand Tiwari, a senior diplomat with the United Nations, in Delhi.

READ | Meet actress who worked with Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, then quit acting, started business after marrying nephew of..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Biden administration expresses concern over Israel's use of US arms, cite potential violation of international law

'Every political party committed to ensure PoK returns to India': EAM S Jaishankar

Vijay Raaz lauds OTT for giving freedom to artistes, storytellers: 'Hamare cinema mein kahani ko...' | Exclusive

Mother bear teaches cubs how to cross a road with caution, video goes viral

Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls for crticising Heeramandi while praising Bridgerton: ‘Bhansali is selling you a…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement