From Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant: Here's what Ambani family wore at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, watch

The Ambani family recently hosted a spectacular pre-wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The grand event was graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, and many more.

The festivities were marked by joy and excitement, with social media buzzing with snippets from the celebration. A new video captures Radhika Merchant alongside Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and her fiancé Anant Ambani, all radiating happiness.

Radhika looked stunning in a vibrant fuchsia pink midi dress. Her ensemble featured broad shoulder straps, a square neckline, a V-shaped slit on the bust with button closures, and a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Anant Ambani was seen wearing a printed blue shirt and deep blue pants.

Nita Ambani wore a white floor-length gown with floral embroidery in red, green, and pink threadwork. She also wore a gold necklace featuring ruby red roses, a stylish watch, earrings, and sunglasses.

The wedding festivities for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to commence on July 12, culminating in the main wedding function.

The ceremonies will continue with the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, followed by a grand wedding reception on July 14. The celebrations promise to be a memorable affair, marking the union of two prominent families.