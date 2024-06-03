From Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant: Here's what Ambani family wore at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actress was top filmmaker's rakhi sister, shocked world by marrying him, his first wife faced 'painful' humiliation

Mukesh Ambani returns from extravagant cruise party, travels in ‘gold’ Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs…

Raveena Tandon shares first reaction reacts to 'false accusation' of assault, attack by mob in Mumbai: 'No one...'

Prateik Babbar recycles late mom Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram sarees for Mumbai screening of her film Manthan

Meet actor with no flop in 9 years, has grossed Rs 2500 crore, but is unable to find producer for next film due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid, daughter of two superstars, admits nepotism helped her bag Rs 2000-crore hit, was advised surgery for...

This actress was top filmmaker's rakhi sister, shocked world by marrying him, his first wife faced 'painful' humiliation

Mukesh Ambani returns from extravagant cruise party, travels in ‘gold’ Mercedes-Benz worth over Rs…

6 stunning images of space shared by NASA

Brown Sugar vs Honey: Which is healthier?

10 yoga asanas to look younger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

This star kid, daughter of two superstars, admits nepotism helped her bag Rs 2000-crore hit, was advised surgery for...

This actress was top filmmaker's rakhi sister, shocked world by marrying him, his first wife faced 'painful' humiliation

Prateik Babbar recycles late mom Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram sarees for Mumbai screening of her film Manthan

HomeViral

Viral

From Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant: Here's what Ambani family wore at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, watch

The festivities were marked by joy and excitement, with social media buzzing with snippets from the celebration

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 08:50 AM IST

From Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant: Here's what Ambani family wore at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Ambani family recently hosted a spectacular pre-wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The grand event was graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, and many more.

The festivities were marked by joy and excitement, with social media buzzing with snippets from the celebration. A new video captures Radhika Merchant alongside Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and her fiancé Anant Ambani, all radiating happiness. 

Radhika looked stunning in a vibrant fuchsia pink midi dress. Her ensemble featured broad shoulder straps, a square neckline, a V-shaped slit on the bust with button closures, and a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Anant Ambani was seen wearing a printed blue shirt and deep blue pants. 

Nita Ambani wore a white floor-length gown with floral embroidery in red, green, and pink threadwork. She also wore a gold necklace featuring ruby red roses, a stylish watch, earrings, and sunglasses.

The wedding festivities for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to commence on July 12, culminating in the main wedding function. 

The ceremonies will continue with the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, followed by a grand wedding reception on July 14. The celebrations promise to be a memorable affair, marking the union of two prominent families.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Live: Rahul Gandhi might defeat Dinesh Pratap, predicts News18 Mega Exit Poll

Bomb threat note forces Vistara flight from Paris to make emergency landing at Mumbai airport

Viral video: Little girl dances her heart out to Neha Kakkar's Balenciaga, internet loves it

Preity Zinta calls this movie 'toughest film' of her career; it's not Dil Se, Sangharsh, Veer-Zaara, Lakshya

T20 World Cup 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, venue, performers and live streaming

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement