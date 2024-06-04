How are votes counted? Who is allowed in counting hall, know entire process

On the day of the vote count, the strong room is unlocked around 7 a.m. in the presence of candidates or representatives from all contesting parties. The Returning Officer and the Election Commission's Special Observer are also present during this video-recorded process.

On the day of the vote count, the strong room is unlocked around 7 a.m. in the presence of candidates or representatives from all contesting parties. The Returning Officer and the Election Commission's Special Observer are also present during this video-recorded process.

The counting process begins with bringing the Electronic Voting Machine's (EVM) control unit to the counting table. CCTV cameras monitor the entire process and record it on video. Each control unit is unique ID and seal are matched and displayed to the candidate's polling agent. Then, by pressing a button in the control unit, the votes for each candidate begin to appear on the EVM screen.

Every counting centre has a hall with 15 tables, 14 for counting and one for the returning officer. The district election officer assigns the counting staff to each table at random on the morning of the counting day.

According to Election Commission rules, each candidate's designated agent is present at every table in the counting hall. No more than 15 agents are allowed in any one hall. Each candidate chooses their own agent and submits the agent's name, photograph, and Aadhar card to the District Election Officer. Only counting staff, returning officers, security personnel, and agents are permitted inside the counting centre. Until the counting is complete, no candidate's agent is permitted to leave, and no one other than those on duty is permitted to bring a mobile device inside. If an agent suspects an irregularity, they may request a recount, but only after the official announcement of the results.

Once the votes have been counted, the EVMs are returned to the strong room. According to the rules, the EVMs must remain in the strong room for 45 days after the counting, in case a recount is officially ordered. Following this period, the EVMs are relocated to a different location.