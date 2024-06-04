How are votes counted? Who is allowed in counting hall, know entire process

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winer and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Meet Sudha Murty’s son, left job at Narayana Murthy’s Rs 582000 crore Infosys, he is now working as…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Meet Sudha Murty’s son, left job at Narayana Murthy’s Rs 582000 crore Infosys, he is now working as…

8 spectacular Nebula images captured by NASA

Indian cricketers to win both T20 and ODI World Cups

Common mistakes that are hindering your weight loss journey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Meet actor who beat up police officers in public, led hunger strike, threatened Chief Minister, had to leave city when..

Meet actress who was ousted from film for refusing director's marriage proposal, quit films at 32, left India, is now...

Once India's highest-paid TV actress, this star gave up all for co-star, converted to Islam, vanished from screen, now..

HomeIndia

India

How are votes counted? Who is allowed in counting hall, know entire process

On the day of the vote count, the strong room is unlocked around 7 a.m. in the presence of candidates or representatives from all contesting parties. The Returning Officer and the Election Commission's Special Observer are also present during this video-recorded process.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 06:47 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

How are votes counted? Who is allowed in counting hall, know entire process
Image: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the day of the vote count, the strong room is unlocked around 7 a.m. in the presence of candidates or representatives from all contesting parties. The Returning Officer and the Election Commission's Special Observer are also present during this video-recorded process.

The counting process begins with bringing the Electronic Voting Machine's (EVM) control unit to the counting table. CCTV cameras monitor the entire process and record it on video. Each control unit is unique ID and seal are matched and displayed to the candidate's polling agent. Then, by pressing a button in the control unit, the votes for each candidate begin to appear on the EVM screen.

Every counting centre has a hall with 15 tables, 14 for counting and one for the returning officer. The district election officer assigns the counting staff to each table at random on the morning of the counting day.

According to Election Commission rules, each candidate's designated agent is present at every table in the counting hall. No more than 15 agents are allowed in any one hall. Each candidate chooses their own agent and submits the agent's name, photograph, and Aadhar card to the District Election Officer. Only counting staff, returning officers, security personnel, and agents are permitted inside the counting centre. Until the counting is complete, no candidate's agent is permitted to leave, and no one other than those on duty is permitted to bring a mobile device inside. If an agent suspects an irregularity, they may request a recount, but only after the official announcement of the results.

Once the votes have been counted, the EVMs are returned to the strong room. According to the rules, the EVMs must remain in the strong room for 45 days after the counting, in case a recount is officially ordered. Following this period, the EVMs are relocated to a different location.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on replacing Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, says 'there is...'

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Watch: Days after Pune Porsche horror, speeding car kills 2 in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

This low-budget film earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards, was remade in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement