Imran Khan reveals why he kept relationship with Lekha Washingon secret: 'I was trying to shield from that ugliness...'

After his divorce with Avantika Malik, Imran Khan is now in a relationship with actress Lekha Washington.

Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011, but they started living separately after eight years in 2019 and finally, divorced a couple of years ago. The actor, who made a memorable debut with the romantic comedy Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na in 2008, is in relationship with actress Lekha Washington now.

Imran kept his relationship with Lekha a secret and had never discussed it openly. In a recent interview, Aamir Khan's nephew shared his reasoning behind the same and also opened up on how Lekha has supported him while he worked upon himself after being in depression for a few years.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Imran said, "I have consciously tried to shield this part (relationship with Lekha) because of the complications of me divorcing and ending my marriage, which is always something that gets everyone, it's a very goss topic, which then leads to wild speculation. I was trying to shield from that ugliness and then in the aftermath of that, starting a new relationship. The weird threads that get attached to it, I have really tried to shield that part of my life and my relationship from public scrutiny."

"Lekha has been a tremendously positive and healthy influence in my life as a person, she is caring, supportive, loving to a fault. She has been very helpful. As I've grappled with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of nurturing and support that I've gotten from her, I don't know that I would have been able to to make this journey without her", the Delhi Belly actor further added.

Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 romantic drama Katti Batti and hinted at his comeback last year. As per reports, he will be seen next in the comedy titled Happy Patel, which will be backed by Aamir Khan and directed by Vir Das. The film hasn't been officially announced yet.

