Bollywood

Rajpal Yadav was aware of being typecast as comedian: 'People remember my ‘mandir ka ghanta’ line but...' | Exclusive

Rajpal Yadav talks to DNA about balancing comedy with serious roles, fighting typecast, and his recent release Kaam Chalu Hai

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 11, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

Rajpal Yadav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Rajpal Yadav has been active in films for over two decades. In this time period, while he has done a wide variety of work, he is best known for his slapstick comedy, mostly in cameos and supporting roles in some of the biggest hits of the 21st century. In a recent chat with DNA, the actor spoke about the perils of being typecast and his efforts to break that type.

Rajpal Yadav rose to fame with films like Hungama, Waqt, and Chup Chup Ke in the early 2000s. After this, he began to get a lot of similar roles. The actor reflects, “I am so thankful that I was aware of being typecast. I have been cautious of this for 20 years now. For that, I did several films that were like a test of my skills. On one hand, people remember my ‘mandir ka ghanta’ dialogue from Hungama, but on the other hand, they also remember me from Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon.”

The actor says that he consciously chose films that did not need his comedy, just to be able to include diversity in his portfolio. He explains, “My motto has been to do four commercial films and one meaningful film a year. That ensures that films like Chup Chup Ke and Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh releaae around the same time. Even this year, I have just seen the release of Kaam Chalu Hai, while working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

His most recent release Kaam Chalu Hai sees him in the role of a grieving father waging a war against the system, very far from his comedy forte. He says he wants to do such roles and films for creative satisfaction. “Films are of many types. Some are for entertainment and some for raising awareness. Just like they that there are 12 dimensions of laughter, there are different dimensions of storytelling. Like I said I am a commercial actor. 90% of my films are from that 100-crore club. Because big commercial films have that niche where I am cast. But, films like Kaam Chalu Hai are the kinds of films that match my taste. This brings some stillness in my performance,” says Rajpal.

Directed by Palash Muchhal, Kaam Chalu Hai also stars Giaa Manek and Kurangi Nagraj in the lead roles. The film is currently streaming on Zee5. It has also been selected by IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) for promotion at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. After this, Rajpal Yadav will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

