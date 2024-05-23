Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Ixigo gets green signal from SEBI for IPO, Oyo withdraws draft papers

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

Heeramandi actor defends Sharmin Segal amid trolling for her acting: 'Not necessary to have expression every time'

Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Ixigo gets green signal from SEBI for IPO, Oyo withdraws draft papers

Meet Indian genius who founded iconic brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he belongs to...

6 amazing images of deep space taken by James Webb telescope

10 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA telescopes

Diabetes diet: 7 foods rich in healthy fats

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video

Meet richest contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, worth Rs 91 crore; and it’s not Krishna Shroff, Asim or Gashmeer

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan is feeling better, reveals if he will attend IPL 2024 final: 'He will soon be...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

This star kid planned to elope with a married star but was dissuaded by her family, who married her off to a man twice her age

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 23, 2024, 09:29 AM IST

article-main
This star kid fell for a married star
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the 1930s and 40s, Naseem Banu was one of the most popular actresses in Hindi cinema. She worked with most of the top actors of that era, including Sohrab Modi, Chandra Mohan, Ashok Kumar, and even Dilip Kumar. And strangely enough, two decades down, Dilip Kumar and Naseem would be related, but by marriage and that too of Naseem’s daughter and Dilip. But the path to that union was not straightforward.

Saira Banu, daughter of superstar who fell for a married man

Saira Banu was born in 1944 to Naseem Banu and producer Mian Ehsan-ul-Haq. Saira made her debut in films in 1960 at the age of 16 and had her breakthrough with Junglee the following year. In 1964, Saira was paired opposite Rajendra Kumar for the first time in Ayee Milan Ki Bela. Even though Rajendra Kumar was already married and had children, the two began a romance. There were murmurs that they planned to elope. But Naseem objected to this relationship on two grounds – that Rajendra Kumar was already married and that he was a Hindu.

How Saira Banu married 44-year-old Dilip Kumar

For Saira’s birthday, Naseem invited her childhood crush and the reigning superstar Dilip Kumar as well. Saira was smitten. Dilip Kumar and Naseem convinced Saira that marrying Rajendra Kumar was a bad idea because it would end her career. Eventually, Saira gave up on that relationship. Naseem Banu proposed that Dilip Kumar (whose real name was Yusuf Khan) marry her. The star agreed even though he was twice her age. Saira and Dilip married in 1966 and remained married till his death in 2021. The two never had any children.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Man's attempt to pet lion ends in near-disaster, terrifying video goes viral

Excise policy case: Delhi HC dismisses bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Uber gets ‘rare’ license from Delhi government, to now offer services through…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement