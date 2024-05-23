Meet actress, daughter of superstar, fell in love with married star, family married her to man twice her age, is now...

This star kid planned to elope with a married star but was dissuaded by her family, who married her off to a man twice her age

In the 1930s and 40s, Naseem Banu was one of the most popular actresses in Hindi cinema. She worked with most of the top actors of that era, including Sohrab Modi, Chandra Mohan, Ashok Kumar, and even Dilip Kumar. And strangely enough, two decades down, Dilip Kumar and Naseem would be related, but by marriage and that too of Naseem’s daughter and Dilip. But the path to that union was not straightforward.

Saira Banu, daughter of superstar who fell for a married man

Saira Banu was born in 1944 to Naseem Banu and producer Mian Ehsan-ul-Haq. Saira made her debut in films in 1960 at the age of 16 and had her breakthrough with Junglee the following year. In 1964, Saira was paired opposite Rajendra Kumar for the first time in Ayee Milan Ki Bela. Even though Rajendra Kumar was already married and had children, the two began a romance. There were murmurs that they planned to elope. But Naseem objected to this relationship on two grounds – that Rajendra Kumar was already married and that he was a Hindu.

How Saira Banu married 44-year-old Dilip Kumar

For Saira’s birthday, Naseem invited her childhood crush and the reigning superstar Dilip Kumar as well. Saira was smitten. Dilip Kumar and Naseem convinced Saira that marrying Rajendra Kumar was a bad idea because it would end her career. Eventually, Saira gave up on that relationship. Naseem Banu proposed that Dilip Kumar (whose real name was Yusuf Khan) marry her. The star agreed even though he was twice her age. Saira and Dilip married in 1966 and remained married till his death in 2021. The two never had any children.

