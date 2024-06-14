Massive fire breaks out at shopping mall in Kolkata; no casualties reported

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at the mall in Kasba area around 12.15 pm, he added.

A massive fire broke out on the third floor of a shopping mall in the southern part of Kolkata on Friday, prompting authorities to evacuate the building, an official said.

"As of now, there is no report of any injury. Firefighting operations are underway. Some firefighters have entered the building wearing oxygen masks," the official told PTI.

The entire area was engulfed in smoke and traffic movement in front of the mall has been regulated, a senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police said.

