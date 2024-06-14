Twitter
Massive fire breaks out at shopping mall in Kolkata; no casualties reported

Mohammad Hafeez hits out at Azam Khan for his poor fitness, says 'whole team covered 2 kms in 10 minutes, he took...'

In latest gaffe, US President Joe Biden salutes Italian PM Meloni at G7 Summit, watch viral video

T20 World Cup, USA vs IRE weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Florida? What happens to Pakistan?

USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for United States of America vs Ireland

Massive fire breaks out at shopping mall in Kolkata; no casualties reported

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at the mall in Kasba area around 12.15 pm, he added.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Image: ANI
A massive fire broke out on the third floor of a shopping mall in the southern part of Kolkata on Friday, prompting authorities to evacuate the building, an official said.    

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out at the mall in Kasba area around 12.15 pm, he added.    

"As of now, there is no report of any injury. Firefighting operations are underway. Some firefighters have entered the building wearing oxygen masks," the official told PTI.   

The entire area was engulfed in smoke and traffic movement in front of the mall has been regulated, a senior officer of Kolkata Traffic Police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 
 

 

