Saira Banu shares her opinion on Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz's clash over live-in relationships: 'I would never...'

While Zeenat Aman had advocated live-in relationships, Mumtaz had said that marriage as an institution will become obsolete if girls adopt the live-in culture. Here's how Saira Banu has reacted to their clash.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 06:09 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Saira Banu reacts to Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz's clash
Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz have had a clash in their ideologies over live-in relationships. While the Don actress advised the youngsters to try for live-in relationships before getting married, the Roti actress slammed her saying that she should be the last person to give out such advices as her own marriage with Mazhar Khan was "a living hell".

Now, their colleague Saira Banu has reacted to Zeenat and Mumtaz's feud and expressed her opinion on live-in relationships. Talking to Hindustan Times, the Padosan actress said, "I am not reading much and I don’t really follow what they (Mumtaz and Zeenat) are saying, but we are very old-fashioned people. Our trend is 40-50 saal pehle ka (Our trend dates back to 40-50 years ago). Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hu kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this statement). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It’s something unimaginable and unacceptable for me."

After Mumtaz had criticised Zeenat Aman for advocating live-in realtionships, the latter had told the same portal, ""Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now."

Meanwhile, Zeenat had written on her Instagram last week, "Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

Expressing her displeasure over Zeenat's advice, Mumtaz had told Zoom, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. If girls adopt the live-in culture, marriage as an institution will become obsolete. Tell me honestly, would you marry your son to a girl whom you know to have been in a live-in relationship? Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example). She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships."

READ | Meet actor, who was rejected due to looks, joined call centre despite MBA degree, has trained Sehwag, Harbhajan for...

