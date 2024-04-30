Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurcharan Singh's friend makes shocking claim about show's makers: ‘They have not...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Ileana D'Cruz says her work has gone unnoticed, didn't get offers after signing Barfi: 'Haven't received my dues'

JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

'He might have lost his...': AAP leader gives big update on Raghav Chadha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Ileana D'Cruz says her work has gone unnoticed, didn't get offers after signing Barfi: 'Haven't received my dues'

Amazing benefits of eating carrot

10 Indian actors who studied in medical college

Ways to get rid of greasy hair

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

Biggest pan-India film, made in 38 languages, shot in 7 countries, bigger than Baahubali; not Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurcharan Singh's friend makes shocking claim about show's makers: ‘They have not...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurcharan Singh's friend makes shocking claim about show's makers: ‘They have not...'

A friend of missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurcharan Singh has spoken up about his disappearance

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

article-main
Gurcharan Singh played Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gurcharan Singh, the actor best known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing for the better part of a week now. The actor had been last spotted in a CCTV footage in Delhi’s Palam area last week. Since then, there has been no news of him even as Mumbai Police has registered a case and begun investigations. Now, in an interview, the actor’s friend has accused the makers of Taarak Mehta of not doing enough to ensure he is found.

In a recent interaction with Times Now, Soni, a close friend of Gurcharan, said, “If the Taarak Mehta team appeals together, the police in turn will get pressured. They have not said anything yet. The producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, is also currently out of India. Gurucharan has worked in the industry for 12 years so he definitely must have some standing here. All his friends must come together to find him.”

Soni added that Gurcharan had not been keeping well over the last few days and his phone had been switched off on the day of his disappearance. “I had got a call from his phone on April 22 afternoon but his mother had spoken to me. She told me that he isn't well. This was when he was coming to Mumbai. At night, I called him again but his phone was switched off so I thought his flight might have taken off,” she said.

Gurcharan had left for Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to travel to Mumbai on April 22 but never took his flight. He was captured in a CCTV footage withdrawing money from an ATM in Palam the same day. The Delhi Police tracked the actor’s phone and confirmed that he had been in Delhi till April 24.

Some reports claimed that Gurcharan was facing financial crisis and was depressed. But the actor’s on-screen son Samay Shah refuted such reports in an interaction with Indian Express.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BJP, Congress seek more time to respond to EC notice regarding MCC violation

This film made Manoj Bajpayee a star, he was unhappy with role, took inputs from maid, cook, was mobbed after release

Meet woman, a popular TV star who quit acting to build Rs 830 crore company, her business is…

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement