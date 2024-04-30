Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurcharan Singh's friend makes shocking claim about show's makers: ‘They have not...'

A friend of missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurcharan Singh has spoken up about his disappearance

Gurcharan Singh, the actor best known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing for the better part of a week now. The actor had been last spotted in a CCTV footage in Delhi’s Palam area last week. Since then, there has been no news of him even as Mumbai Police has registered a case and begun investigations. Now, in an interview, the actor’s friend has accused the makers of Taarak Mehta of not doing enough to ensure he is found.

In a recent interaction with Times Now, Soni, a close friend of Gurcharan, said, “If the Taarak Mehta team appeals together, the police in turn will get pressured. They have not said anything yet. The producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, is also currently out of India. Gurucharan has worked in the industry for 12 years so he definitely must have some standing here. All his friends must come together to find him.”

Soni added that Gurcharan had not been keeping well over the last few days and his phone had been switched off on the day of his disappearance. “I had got a call from his phone on April 22 afternoon but his mother had spoken to me. She told me that he isn't well. This was when he was coming to Mumbai. At night, I called him again but his phone was switched off so I thought his flight might have taken off,” she said.

Gurcharan had left for Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to travel to Mumbai on April 22 but never took his flight. He was captured in a CCTV footage withdrawing money from an ATM in Palam the same day. The Delhi Police tracked the actor’s phone and confirmed that he had been in Delhi till April 24.

Some reports claimed that Gurcharan was facing financial crisis and was depressed. But the actor’s on-screen son Samay Shah refuted such reports in an interaction with Indian Express.

