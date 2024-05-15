Twitter
Sanya Malhotra reveals she was asked to get jaw reconstruction surgery by a casting director: 'I was like...'

CAA: Centre issues first set of citizenship certificates, 14 people granted Indian nationality

'Lackadaisical approach': SC slams Uttarakhand on controlling forest fires

Meet singer, whose first single broke records, left India after involvement in Salman Khan's hit-and-run case, is now...

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs

Sanya Malhotra reveals she was asked to get jaw reconstruction surgery by a casting director: 'I was like...'

Sanya Malhotra also recalled that her mother took her to meer three pandits to dissuade her from acting.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 15, 2024, 05:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
Sanya Malhotra made her acting debut in the 2016 sports drama Dangal, which is India's highest-grossing film with the worldwide gross collections of Rs 2024 crore. In a recent interview, the actress shared how a casting director asked her to get jaw reconstructing surgery when she was giving her auditions without makeup and hair.

Speaking to the internet sensation Uorfi Javed on her podcast Uncancellable, Sanya was asked if she has had any unpleasant experiences while giving her auditions, to which the actress said, "Jaw reconstruction, I still remember. I was like, ‘What?', they don’t say anything now. But I know I’m perfect! I’m so confident, I can’t even tell you. But, of course, it fluctuates. Especially during periods, it goes for a toss. I have endometriosis as well, there’s a cyst in my ovaries. But I was so confident, when I came to Mumbai, I used to go for auditions without hair and makeup. I was sure I’d be selected for my acting alone."

The Badhaai Ho actress even shared how her mother took her to meer three pandits to dissuade her from acting. "My mother had one condition, that I finish my education first. She wanted me to complete my post-graduation. To my surprise, my father was more encouraging. But my mother took me to at least three pandit jis, all of whom said that I shouldn’t pursue acting and that this isn’t the correct line for me. They told my mother that I will study economics and get into a bank. I said, ‘That’s not possible’", she concluded.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra was seen in Kathal, Jawan, and Sam Bahadur last year. She has Mrs. and Baby John lined up for release this year.

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

