JD(S) suspends Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna over 'sex scandal'

JD(S) suspended its Hassan Lok Sabha candidate and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna on Tuesday over an alleged sex abuse case.

Police on Sunday booked Prajwal and his father -- JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna -- for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household.

Prajwal (33) is the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha election Hassan, which went to the polls on Friday.