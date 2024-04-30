Meet actor, who became star overnight, was called superhero of children, later quit acting; he now works as...

This actor, who gained fame with just one TV show, gave tough competition to Shaktimaan, later quit acting.

The entertainment industry is so dynamic and unpredictable that it makes an actor a star with just one show and also steals away stardom with just one mistake. Many actors, who rose to fame with just one hit show or film, later quit acting due to some or other reasons. One such actor, who was called the superhero of the children, quit the industry after just one show.

The actor we are talking about gave tough competition to the popular show Shaktimaan and is now garnering popularity on YouTube with his vlogs. He is none other than Amitesh Kochhar, who starred in the TV show Junior G.

Amitesh Kochhar made his debut as the lead actor in the popular TV show Junior G. The Indian superhero television drama series, which premiered on 10 November 2001 on DD National, was directed by Ganshyam Pathak. The show revolved around the adventures of the orphan boy Gaurav Ray, who can transform to his secret identity Junior G with his magical ring. The boy got his supernatural ability when he accidentally stumbled into the crash between two asteroids. Emerging a much-empowered child from the collision, his mission becomes to destroy the evil wizard genius, Fyumancho.

During the same time, another superhero show, Shaktimaan also used to air on DD National. The show starring Mukesh Khanna in the titular role, was already a hit by the time Junior G premiered on television. However, despite this, Amitesh Kochhar-starrer show gave tough competition to Shaktimaan and emerged as a popular show.

Junior G garnered Amitesh Kochhar immense praise and made him a star overnight. He was called the superhero of children. However, after the show concluded, Amitesh was never seen in any other TV show or even in films. He quit acting after giving just one hit show.

He is now all grown up and though he has left the showbiz, he still has quite a fan following. Amitesh now works as a travel vlogger and keeps posting his videos on his YouTube Channel. He enjoys a following of over 8 lakh subscribers on YouTube where he not only shares his travel videos but also makes reaction videos, couple vlogs with his wife.

