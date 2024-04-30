Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Government bonds worth Rs 280000000000 coming up for auction this week

Meet actor, who became star overnight, was called superhero of children, later quit acting; he now works as...

Meet man, became millionaire overnight thanks to Mukesh Ambani's firm, his uncle was...

Mahindra Thar gets a new tech-loaded cousin, Mahindra XUV 3XO launched at Rs…

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Government bonds worth Rs 280000000000 coming up for auction this week

Meet actor, who became star overnight, was called superhero of children, later quit acting; he now works as...

Meet man, became millionaire overnight thanks to Mukesh Ambani's firm, his uncle was...

7 animals with unusual eating habits 

Stunning photos of stars captured by NASA

9 TV actresses who faced rejection for being dark-skinned

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actor, who became star overnight, was called superhero of children, later quit acting; he now works as...

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

Selena Gomez reveals why she quit Instagram for four years: 'I felt like it was the...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet actor, who became star overnight, was called superhero of children, later quit acting; he now works as...

This actor, who gained fame with just one TV show, gave tough competition to Shaktimaan, later quit acting.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Amitesh Kochhar's still from Junior G (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The entertainment industry is so dynamic and unpredictable that it makes an actor a star with just one show and also steals away stardom with just one mistake. Many actors, who rose to fame with just one hit show or film, later quit acting due to some or other reasons. One such actor, who was called the superhero of the children, quit the industry after just one show. 

The actor we are talking about gave tough competition to the popular show Shaktimaan and is now garnering popularity on YouTube with his vlogs. He is none other than Amitesh Kochhar, who starred in the TV show Junior G. 

Amitesh Kochhar made his debut as the lead actor in the popular TV show Junior G. The Indian superhero television drama series, which premiered on 10 November 2001 on DD National, was directed by Ganshyam Pathak. The show revolved around the adventures of the orphan boy Gaurav Ray, who can transform to his secret identity Junior G with his magical ring. The boy got his supernatural ability when he accidentally stumbled into the crash between two asteroids. Emerging a much-empowered child from the collision, his mission becomes to destroy the evil wizard genius, Fyumancho.

During the same time, another superhero show, Shaktimaan also used to air on  DD National. The show starring Mukesh Khanna in the titular role, was already a hit by the time Junior G premiered on television. However, despite this, Amitesh Kochhar-starrer show gave tough competition to Shaktimaan and emerged as a popular show. 

Junior G garnered Amitesh Kochhar immense praise and made him a star overnight. He was called the superhero of children. However, after the show concluded, Amitesh was never seen in any other TV show or even in films. He quit acting after giving just one hit show. 

He is now all grown up and though he has left the showbiz, he still has quite a fan following. Amitesh now works as a travel vlogger and keeps posting his videos on his YouTube Channel. He enjoys a following of over 8 lakh subscribers on YouTube where he not only shares his travel videos but also makes reaction videos, couple vlogs with his wife. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actress couldn't afford fitness trainer, dietician, was advised to quit films, gave 9 flops, yet net worth is...

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: Kamakshi Sharma tops class 12th, Himachal board result link here

Meet actor, who worked as driver for strippers, delivered refrigerators, furniture, is now worth Rs 3,336 crore

'I was a wreck on set': Nargis Fakhri recalls being 'so nervous' while shooting her debut film Rockstar

Met Gala 2024: Date, theme, dress code, guests list; everything to know about the mega event

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement