Business

Business

Tata Sons makes massive Rs 8350000000 deal, it now owns Rs 8350 crore brand’s…

Tata Play is currently the only consumer-facing business under the group’s media and entertainment sector. With over 21 million subscribers, it is India's largest DTH firm.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 01:31 PM IST

Tata Play
Tata Sons has reportedly made a massive Rs 835 crore investment in another Tata Group company. According to a report by the Economic Times, Tata Sons has raised shareholding in Tata Play by acquiring a stake in Singaporean government-owned investment company Temasek. After an investment of Rs 8350000000, Tata Sons bought 10% stake in Tata Play. Tata Sons now own 70% stake in Tata Play.

As per the report, Tata Play has informed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting about the change in shareholding. Currently valued at Rs 8350 crore, Tata Play is currently the only consumer-facing business under the group’s media and entertainment sector. With over 21 million subscribers, it is India's largest DTH firm.

For those who are unaware, Tata Play was formerly known as Tata Sky. It was established in 2001 and it has been dominating the Indian DTH space since than. The company attracted investment from Temasek in 2007. 

Tata Play’s proposed initial public offering (IPO) was also approved by SEBI in May 2023. The IPO was postponed due to tough market conditions.

