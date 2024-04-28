Twitter
Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu says paparazzi 'press buttons' of celebs, reveals why she ignores them: 'If you shove the camera in..'

Taapsee Pannu opened up about her disagreements with the paparazzi. She even revealed why she often looked uncomfortable around them.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 03:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu finally breaks the silence on her 'rude, ignorant' attitude towards the paparazzi. Taapsee is often seen sharing cold vibes to media photographers, and she is also gets trolled for her reactions to the paparazzi. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee said that paps often press the buttons of celebs, and she's uncomfortable with that. The Pink actress asserted, “Paps feel I’m difficult, whereas I’m just being real. In an urge to get clickbait photos and captions for their Instagram pages, they sometimes push and press the buttons of all celebrities, which I am not comfortable with." 

Taapsee recalled that photographers have crossed the line with her, and all she demands is mutual respect, "As a pap if you talk to me, and I’ll have a conversation, but if you press my buttons saying, 'Your last film didn’t work, how does it feel?’ or ‘Itni der se khade hain, photo to de do’, then I’m not going to indulge you. There needs to be mutual respect."

Nowadays, paps do interact with celebs, and the latter also responds to them, which often goes viral. Taapsee called them 'Lajvanti' and explained that it's for those people who try to be overtly submissive and sweet with whatever paps are saying and just laugh it off, acting dumb, and that’s considered sweet, cute, and adorable. The Naam Shabana actress asserted that she can’t be Lajvanti, and said, “If you shove the camera in my face without my consent at places where I’m not in a professional capacity, it’s not fair to expect me to be suddenly entertaining you. I feel I am allowed to have a life beyond my work as an entertainer too." 

On the personal front, Taapsee got married to her long-time beau Mathias Boe on March 23. On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The  Rajkumar Hirani's directorial grossed Rs 454 crores worldwide.

