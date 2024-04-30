Twitter
Shekhar Suman slams young actors who ‘want stardom overnight’: ‘Why do they act…’

Shekhar Suman takes a dig at the young actors for being spotted everywhere from airports to gyms.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 09:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shekhar Suman slams young actors (Image: Instagram)
Shekhar Suman is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming web series Heeramandi. The actor is currently busy promoting his show. In a recent interview, he took a dig at the bunch of new actors who want stardom overnight. 

In a recent interview with Bollywood Now, Shekhar Suman slammed the young actors for wanting stardom overnight and questioned them for acting surprised when they are papped and argued that he does not understand the need to be seen everywhere.

The actor said, "There are many good things in this era too. But there are also shortcomings. All these new young actors want fame very soon in their lives. They want stardom overnight, they want to be seen everywhere, everyone should talk about them, and reels are being made. Dikh dikh ke pareshaan hai aur log dekh dekh ke pareshaan. They are being spotted at their homes, airports and gyms. And everywhere they act surprised like they didn’t know people are going to be there, given those people are called by them."

Shekhar Suman and son Adhyayan Suman will be seen sharing the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Talking about the same, the actor said, "When we leave home, we are father-son. But when we reach the sets, we turn into competitors. Kaam toh hume behtar karna hai chahe beta ho ya koi aur ho humare saamne." 

Heeramandi is a Hindi-language period drama serries about the lives of tawaifs at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. The series marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal along with Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, and others in key roles and is scheduled to release on Netflix on May 1.

