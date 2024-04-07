Shekhar Suman says theatre actors are better than film stars: 'Sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai' | Exclusive

Shekhar Suman admits that theatre has less money than films, but the medium has given him the satisfaction he missed in these years.

Actor and television host Shekhar Suman heaps praise for theatre and says that even if the medium has less money, it has given him the satisfaction he missed in his career. Shekhar is busy enjoying applause for his performance of writer Saadat Hasan Manto in the play Ek Haan. While promoting the play with DNA India, Shekhar explains why theatre is a more satisfactory medium for storytelling than cinema. He says, "Play dekhna bahut zaroori hai. Jis haqeqat se hum aapko fakif karwate hai woh aapko kahi aur nahi milti. Aapko filmon mein bahut saara sahara milta hai, editing, cinematography, gaane ka, yaha toh aap sab ke saamne jaise hai waise hi present karte hai. Sab kuch yaad kar ke, speaking straight to a live audience. I think theatre is a true litmus test for an artiste."

Shekhar compares cinema to autotune, and calls stage plays the classical melody, "Films and OTT are like an autotune for an artiste, and theatre is a classical melody. Uske liye aapko barson, har roz, practise karni padti hai for hours. Tab kahi ja kar aap mukamal actor bante hai. Tabhi aap mein himmat aayegi to perform before a live audience."

Shekhar, who started his career with Utsav takes pride in calling theatre actors like him better than movie stars, "Theatre mein paisa nahi hai, lekin satisfaction bahut hai. Iss mein thoda guroor bhi hai ki hum theatre actor hai. Sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai. So we're classified actors, who dare to play such challenging roles. Sab log kar bhi nahi kar sakte."

Speaking about the satisfaction he missed in his career, Shekar asserts, "I've done lead roles in nearly 40 films and worked with the biggest heroines, but you need satisfaction in your work. I got that feeling in 4-5 films, the rest becomes a matter of habit that you're a film actor, and you have to keep working on films. Jab main play kar ke aata hu, mujhe raat ko chain ki needh aati ha. This is what I enjoy working in theatre."



About Ek Haan

Director Randhir Ranjan Roy, Shekhar Suman and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi with an enthralling new play, Ek Haan. Set against the backdrop of 1951, amidst the aftermath of the Partition of India and the dawn of Pakistan, Ek Haan embarks on a profound exploration of the life and works of the iconic writer Saadat Hasan Manto (played by Shekhar Suman), through the eyes of Kashmiri journalist Wazira (Suchitra Krishnamoorthi). Ek Haan unfolds its magic on stage at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, starting on April 7.