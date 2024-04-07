Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to lead roadshow in Jabalpur today

This celeb couple bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, together worth Rs 5300 crore, earn Rs 100 crore a film

At least eight killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

South India's most popular actor has 5.5 crore social media followers; not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ram Charan, NTR, Vijay

Shekhar Suman says theatre actors are better than film stars: 'Sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This celeb couple bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, together worth Rs 5300 crore, earn Rs 100 crore a film

‘If she ever decides…’: Anand Mahindra offers job to 13-year-old girl who used Alexa to scare off monkey

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

8 famous street foods around the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Players with most centuries in T20 cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

This celeb couple bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, together worth Rs 5300 crore, earn Rs 100 crore a film

South India's most popular actor has 5.5 crore social media followers; not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ram Charan, NTR, Vijay

Shekhar Suman says theatre actors are better than film stars: 'Sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shekhar Suman says theatre actors are better than film stars: 'Sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai' | Exclusive

Shekhar Suman admits that theatre has less money than films, but the medium has given him the satisfaction he missed in these years.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 06:17 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Shekhar Suman (Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor and television host Shekhar Suman heaps praise for theatre and says that even if the medium has less money, it has given him the satisfaction he missed in his career. Shekhar is busy enjoying applause for his performance of writer Saadat Hasan Manto in the play Ek Haan. While promoting the play with DNA India, Shekhar explains why theatre is a more satisfactory medium for storytelling than cinema. He says, "Play dekhna bahut zaroori hai. Jis haqeqat se hum aapko fakif karwate hai woh aapko kahi aur nahi milti. Aapko filmon mein bahut saara sahara milta hai, editing, cinematography, gaane ka, yaha toh aap sab ke saamne jaise hai waise hi present karte hai. Sab kuch yaad kar ke, speaking straight to a live audience. I think theatre is a true litmus test for an artiste."

Shekhar compares cinema to autotune, and calls stage plays the classical melody, "Films and OTT are like an autotune for an artiste, and theatre is a classical melody. Uske liye aapko barson, har roz, practise karni padti hai for hours. Tab kahi ja kar aap mukamal actor bante hai. Tabhi aap mein himmat aayegi to perform before a live audience." 

Shekhar, who started his career with Utsav takes pride in calling theatre actors like him better than movie stars, "Theatre mein paisa nahi hai, lekin satisfaction bahut hai. Iss mein thoda guroor bhi hai ki hum theatre actor hai. Sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai. So we're classified actors, who dare to play such challenging roles. Sab log kar bhi nahi kar sakte." 

Speaking about the satisfaction he missed in his career, Shekar asserts, "I've done lead roles in nearly 40 films and worked with the biggest heroines, but you need satisfaction in your work. I got that feeling in 4-5 films, the rest becomes a matter of habit that you're a film actor, and you have to keep working on films. Jab main play kar ke aata hu, mujhe raat ko chain ki needh aati ha. This is what I enjoy working in theatre." 
 
About Ek Haan

Director  Randhir Ranjan Roy, Shekhar Suman and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi with an enthralling new play, Ek Haan. Set against the backdrop of 1951, amidst the aftermath of the Partition of India and the dawn of Pakistan, Ek Haan embarks on a profound exploration of the life and works of the iconic writer Saadat Hasan Manto (played by Shekhar Suman), through the eyes of Kashmiri journalist Wazira (Suchitra Krishnamoorthi). Ek Haan unfolds its magic on stage at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, starting on April 7. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who worked as LIC agent, started business at 60, he's India's oldest billionaire with net worth of...

Meet woman, cab driver's daughter who cracked UPSC exam after multiple attempts to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew introduces buy-one-get-one ticket free offer; here's how you can avail

From sniper shooting to lifting rocks, Pakistan cricketers go through military-style training ahead of T20 WC

This celeb couple bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, together worth Rs 5300 crore, earn Rs 100 crore a film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement