What is Robusta Coffee? Know its origin, health benefits and more

Robusta Coffee: This article will be your guide to robusta — its origins, cultivation, and unforgettable taste.

Robusta was once looked down on, but it’s becoming the star of the coffee world.

Arabica coffee may be the most widely produced coffee bean in the world, but it’s by no means the only one. Robusta coffee beans hold their own on the global stage — around 74 million 60 kg bags are produced annually, just under 40% of all coffee produced worldwide.

But what sets it apart and makes it so highly sought after by coffee enthusiasts? Where is robusta coffee grown, and what are its health benefits?

The Coffea robusta Plant

Coffea robusta is grown in elevations ranging from sea level to 600 meters. In its natural state, it can even grow at 1,500 meters above sea level. It deals well both with high humidity and full exposure to sunlight, making it perfect for growth in tropical climates.

Robusta is also very resistant to pests and disease. The beans produced by the plant contain high levels of caffeine and chlorogenic acids, giving the beans a signature strength and bitterness. It may drive coffee addicts wild, but it also drives insects away.

That said, they aren’t bulletproof, and certain pests like nematodes and stem borers, and plagues like coffee berry disease can wreak havoc on an unmaintained crop.

The robusta plant doesn’t pollinate on its own and relies on insects and other robusta plants to get the job done.

Not all robusta plants can pollinate each other, though, so farmers try to sync up flowering times between subtypes to help it along. This allows for a lot more genetic diversity within the plant, and many subtypes are often grown together to encourage this. Robusta plants produce small, rounded fruits that take a year to ripen before they’re ready for harvest.

Robusta vs. Other Types of Coffee

Cofea robusta (Syn: Coffea canephora), is one of the four major types of coffee beans, the others being C. arabica, C. excelsa, and C. liberica, each with a unique flavor.

There are actually more than 120 species in the Coffea genus, but the vast majority are not used.

1. Flavor

What really sets robusta apart from other species is its intensity — it has almost twice as much caffeine as arabica, which contributes to its distinct bitterness. Robusta is less acidic than arabica but also lacks its fruity aroma.

The rich, strong taste of robusta coffee provides a deep hit of flavor that many enthusiasts can’t do without. Many describe robusta as a robust and velvety-tasting coffee.

While this is true, there are also several other notes that have been cultivated over the years, including:

Dark chocolate — Just like robusta, dark chocolate is prized for its purity and strength. It’s also known and loved for its bitterness. Certain blends, like our BanMe coffee, contain hints of dark chocolate that perfectly complement the coffee’s strength.

— Just like robusta, dark chocolate is prized for its purity and strength. It’s also known and loved for its bitterness. Certain blends, like our BanMe coffee, contain hints of dark chocolate that perfectly complement the coffee’s strength. Earthy — The lack of citrus flavors and fruitiness gives robusta a more earthy taste. Combine this with the high-caffeine and full-bodied flavor, and it's easy to see why robusta is loved or hated. Our HaNoi beans bring out everything good in robusta.

— The lack of citrus flavors and fruitiness gives robusta a more earthy taste. Combine this with the high-caffeine and full-bodied flavor, and it's easy to see why robusta is loved or hated. Our HaNoi beans bring out everything good in robusta. Nutty — Robusta beans have a distinct nuttiness to them, similar to the taste of almonds or walnuts. It’s a subtle flavor that lingers on the edges of the tongue.

Robusta is also frequently blended with other coffee types to create new taste experiences. For example, our flagship SaiGon OG coffee blends arabica, robusta, and peaberry robusta beans to create a drink that’s potent yet aromatic and luxurious, perfect for any brew method.

2. Growing Conditions

Robusta coffee is much hartier than arabica. It grows at lower altitudes and can easily resist droughts, intense heat, and poor soil conditions. For these reasons, many are turning to robusta beans to help resist the devastating impact of climate change, which is heavily affecting robusta plantations around the world.

Arabica makes up most of the world’s coffee at the moment. It’s harder to grow than robusta and requires specific growing conditions (high altitudes, plenty of rainfall, and fertile soil). Arabica also produces significantly lower yields than robusta.

Excelsa grows mostly in Africa and Southeast Asia but isn’t very popular. It makes up about 1% of the world’s coffee. This plant grows very tall and is more unwieldy to cultivate than the smaller arabica and robusta varieties.

Liberica falls into the same camp as excelsa and largely goes unnoticed. Its native to west and central Africa but is becoming more common in Asia. The beans have a woody, smokey flavor with floral undertones.

Robusta’s Benefits

Robusta’s unique intensity also carries with it a number of beneficial compounds; some, like caffeine and chlorogenic acid, are higher in robusta than arabica.

Here’s what’s in your coffee and what they can do [1]:

Chlorogenic acid [2] —This acts as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral. Can help regulate glucose and lipid metabolism and insulin resistance and may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

[2] —This acts as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral. Can help regulate glucose and lipid metabolism and insulin resistance and may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Antioxidants [3] —These help protect against oxidative damage caused by free radicals, which play a role in many chronic diseases, such as aging, heart disease, cancer, and inflammation.

[3] —These help protect against oxidative damage caused by free radicals, which play a role in many chronic diseases, such as aging, heart disease, cancer, and inflammation. Polyphenols [4] — These have antioxidant, cytotoxic, anti-inflammatory, antihypertensive, and anti-diabetic properties.

[4] — These have antioxidant, cytotoxic, anti-inflammatory, antihypertensive, and anti-diabetic properties. Caffeine [5] —This improves focus, mental alertness, endurance, and mood but also has anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties, among others.

The History of Robusta Coffee

Despite its widespread cultivation in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia, the robusta coffee bean didn't come from Southeast Asia. In fact, Europeans first discovered it in the Congo in the 1800s as it's native to central and western Sub-Saharan Africa.

Initially, colonials tried to cultivate the arabica bean in their Southeast Asian colonies. This ended in a spectacular failure when, in 1869, the Great Ceylon Epidemic occurred. A coffee rust outbreak (caused by the Hemileia vastatrix fungus) devastated nearly all coffee crops.

While colonial powers like Britain replaced these losses by planting tea instead, others like France chose the hardier robusta plant to continue coffee production. It proved resistant to coffee rust and dealt well with the humidity and sweltering temperatures of the region. Over time, this coffee became increasingly popular, both locally and later abroad.

Today, robusta coffee is produced in such diverse places as Vietnam, Brazil, and Uganda. Despite its humble beginnings, the robusta has truly become a powerhouse.

Robusta & Traditional Vietnamese Coffee

Robusta is Vietnam’s coffee of choice. The world’s second-largest coffee producer relies heavily on the production of this bean to produce their world-renowned coffees. Every region in the country has its own variations and cultivation techniques.

Vietnamese coffee is prized for its dark roasting techniques. Beans are roasted for an extended period to extract their oils and bring out their full, rich flavor. The result is dark and intense.

The stainless-steel phin filter is the most common way to brew coffee. The ground beans are placed in a filter and water is then strained through. To balance the overall bitterness, stir in a few teaspoons of sweetened condensed milk. In cities like Ha Noi, coffee is typically enjoyed as cà phê sữa đá (iced coffee) or cà phê sữa nóng (hot coffee).

Related: How to Brew Vietnamese Coffee Using a Phin Filter.

Unlike many neighboring countries, Vietnam has a strong coffee culture. There are shops and vendors aplenty in all major cities. As Vietnam began to open up to the world in the 1980s, its culture spread across the world and, with it, its robusta beans and ways of preparing them.

FAQs: Coffea robusta

Here are some questions commonly asked about coffee — robusta in particular.

1. How much caffeine is in robusta coffee?

Robusta beans contain almost twice as much caffeine as arabica beans do. One 8-oz cup of drip coffee (arabica) can have approximately 60-100 mg of caffeine, while the same cup of robusta coffee can have almost 200 mg.

2. How is a cup of Vietnamese coffee made?

Traditionally, it’s made with the phin filter and a high-quality robusta bean. The coffee drips into a cup with 2-3 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk in the bottom. Stir, add ice if you want, and enjoy.

If you don’t have a phin filter, make a strong cup of coffee with whatever method you have, though espresso or the moka pot are good substitutes.

3. Can arabica beans be used instead of robusta for Vietnamese coffee?

Technically, you can use whatever kind of bean you want. However, using arabica instead of robusta will dramatically alter the overall flavor and experience. Robusta adds a depth and strength that arabica coffee lacks.

4. What makes Robusta coffee distinct from Arabica & other coffee types?

Robusta coffee is known for having nearly twice as much caffeine, twice as many antioxidants, and half the sugar compared to arabica coffee. It’s also easier to grow, more resilient against climate change, and produces higher yields per plant.

The aroma of robusta isn’t as fruity or complex as arabica, and the coffee it produces is much stronger and more bitter. This type of coffee is often mixed with arabica to boost the caffeine levels, or used on it’s own and combined with condensed milk to create rich and decadent Vietnamese coffee.

5. Where is Robusta coffee grown, and what are its ideal growing conditions?

Robusta coffee thrives in tropical climates at elevations ranging from sea level to 600 meters, although it can grow at elevations up to 1,500 meters. Its resilience against pests, diseases, and harsh weather conditions, such as intense heat and poor soil quality, makes it suitable for cultivation in regions like Vietnam, Brazil, and Uganda.

6. How does the taste of robusta compare to other coffees, and what are some common flavor notes?

Robusta coffee is less acidic and has a deeper, more intense flavor profile than arabica, with common tasting notes including dark chocolate, earthiness, and a nutty edge. Its robust and velvety taste, coupled with a significant bitterness due to high caffeine levels, makes it a unique and sought-after variety among coffee enthusiasts.

7. How is Robusta coffee traditionally prepared and enjoyed in Vietnam?

In Vietnam, Robusta beans are typically dark roasted to enhance their full, rich flavor. The traditional brewing method uses a stainless-steel phin filter, where ground coffee is steeped and strained. It's served with sweetened condensed milk to balance the bitterness, enjoyed either as iced coffee (cà phê sữa đá) or hot coffee (cà phê sữa nóng).

