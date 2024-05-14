Twitter
Meet actor, rival of Ajay Devgn, Salman, Akshay; worked with Angelina Jolie, quit films to become maulana, lives in...

Arif Khan debuted alongside Ajay Devgn, fought with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar on screen and even worked in Hollywood before giving it all up for religion

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 14, 2024, 02:11 PM IST

Arif Khan, then and now
The 1991 release Phool Aur Kaante marked the birth of Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood career. The star effortlessly coasted his way into the hearts of the fans. His on-screen pairing with Madhoo was also appreciated at the time. The two would go on to be successful actors. The film’s villain was also making his debut in films. And while Arif Khan went on to work in many big films through the 90s, his career never took off. Years later, he quit films to follow the religious path and became a cleric.

The story of Arif Khan, actor-turned-maulana

Arif Khan’s debut in Phool Aur Kaante saw him play the main antagonist Rocky. The character was well liked and the film went on to do well at the box office. This opened the doors for Arif in Bollywood and he appeared in a number of films, playing either the villain or the hero’s rival for the heroine’s affection. Over the next seven years, Arif appeared alongside actors like Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar in films such as Mohra, Veergati, and Diljale. In 2007, he appeared in his first and only Hollywood film, when he played a taxi driver in A Mighty Heart, sharing screen space with Angeline Jolie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAAD AHMED (@saad_view)

However, some time after this, Arif quit films and said goodbye to showbiz. Arif chose the path of religion and become a preacher. During the pandemic, a video of the actor went viral, featuring him in an all new look with full beard and traditional clothes. Arif said that he quit films to follow religious teaching. The former actor, who is now a maulana (cleric) teaches about Islam and lives a simple life, away from the world of glamour.

