Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Bhavnagar is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The seat has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for many years.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

After the conclusion of the first two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the focus has now shifted to the third phase. The Lok Sabha polls 2024 are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on May 7 (third phase). 

Bhavnagar is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The seat has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for many years. Like the previous two general elections, the BJP aims to win all 26 constituencies in the state.

Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has fielded its candidates in all the 26 constituencies. For Bhavnagar, the BJP has given a ticket to Nimuben Bambhania. Whereas, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced the candidacy of Umesh Makwana to contest from the Bhavnagar constituency.  

Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, BJP’s Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal won the constituency, securing 661273 votes. Whereas, Manharbhai Nagjibhai Patel from the Congress was the runner-up who secured 331754 votes. 

Bhavnagar Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections,  Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal emerged victorious in the Bhavnagar constituency with 549529 votes, defeating Congress’ Pravinbhai Jinabhai Rathod who secured 254041 votes.

