'So many things I want to say': Karan Johar pens cryptic note, leaves fans worried

Karan Johar shared a photo on Instagram and penned a cryptic note on Instagram.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again sparked curiosity with a cryptic social media post. Karan on Saturday took to his Instagram Stories to share his black and white picture.

In the picture, the filmmaker is seen wearing a black turtleneck sweater and large glasses, posing for the camera with his mouth covered by the sweater. Accompanying the picture was a note from Johar that read, "I have so many things I want to say about what so many people are beginning to say...but then 'chup raho Abaad raho aur Kaam Karo' is what I believe is the way."

Earlier this month, Karan took to his Instagram stories to share a post advising fans to understand that some people may not like them, and it's alright. "You absolutely HAVE to become ok with not being liked. No matter how loving or kind you are, you will never people please your way into collective acceptance. You could be a whole ray of sunshine and people will hate you cuz they're used to rain. Be ok with shining regardless," his post read.

Earlier, the filmmaker shared yet another post igniting speculations about the latest trends in Bollywood and the kinds of movies being made. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai... conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi... 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!"

(If you want a big scale, then create it. Action is working. Make action flicks..If a love story works, then make romantic movie. If a chick flick becomes a hit, then make that... weather changes every week... conviction dies every week..It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there.) Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

(With inputs from ANI)