Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Badaun Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check date of voting, key candidates, and other important details

Gauhati constituency Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

'So many things I want to say': Karan Johar pens cryptic note, leaves fans worried

Watch: Kashmera Shah touches Govinda’s feet, ends 7 year-long feud, wins internet

Meet actor, who worked as driver for strippers, delivered refrigerators, furniture, is now worth Rs 3,336 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gauhati constituency Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

'So many things I want to say': Karan Johar pens cryptic note, leaves fans worried

Watch: Kashmera Shah touches Govinda’s feet, ends 7 year-long feud, wins internet

6 essential nutrients for hair growth

8 high-fibre vegetable options

Male fertility: 10 best foods to increase sperm count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet star kid who began working at 4, won National Award, got pregnant before marriage to co-star, is now dating...

This actor lived in red-light area, wrote 100 films, acted in 300 movies, was ignored in final days, died in...

This actress couldn't afford fitness trainer, dietician, was advised to quit films, gave 9 flops, yet net worth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'So many things I want to say': Karan Johar pens cryptic note, leaves fans worried

Karan Johar shared a photo on Instagram and penned a cryptic note on Instagram.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 03:30 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Karan Johar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaker Karan Johar has once again sparked curiosity with a cryptic social media post. Karan on Saturday took to his Instagram Stories to share his black and white picture.

In the picture, the filmmaker is seen wearing a black turtleneck sweater and large glasses, posing for the camera with his mouth covered by the sweater. Accompanying the picture was a note from Johar that read, "I have so many things I want to say about what so many people are beginning to say...but then 'chup raho Abaad raho aur Kaam Karo' is what I believe is the way."

Earlier this month, Karan took to his Instagram stories to share a post advising fans to understand that some people may not like them, and it's alright. "You absolutely HAVE to become ok with not being liked. No matter how loving or kind you are, you will never people please your way into collective acceptance. You could be a whole ray of sunshine and people will hate you cuz they're used to rain. Be ok with shining regardless," his post read.

Earlier, the filmmaker shared yet another post igniting speculations about the latest trends in Bollywood and the kinds of movies being made. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai... conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi... 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!"

(If you want a big scale, then create it. Action is working. Make action flicks..If a love story works, then make romantic movie. If a chick flick becomes a hit, then make that... weather changes every week... conviction dies every week..It's the box office, not Instagram reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there.) Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Film that revived Deepika Padukone's career was rejected by Priyanka, Ranbir; ended string of flops, broke records

CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Meet man, Mukesh Ambani’s billionaire neighbour, owns Rs 6000 crore home, his business is…

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

Meet farmer's son, who lived in mud house, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement