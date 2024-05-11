Meet actress, whose superstar boyfriend cheated on her after their wedding was planned, she quit films, is now...

The affairs of Bollywood actors and actresses often grab headlines. There have been times when actors' engagements or weddings have been called off due to some or the other reason. One such actress, whose wedding was called off even after the cards got distributed, later quit films.

The actress we are talking about was going to marry one of the superstars in the film industry, however, before the wedding could take place, she found him cheating and called off the wedding. She is none other than Sangeeta Bijlani.

Sangeeta Bijlani was dating Salman Khan and though the superstar is unmarried at 58, there was a time when he wanted to get married, and in fact his wedding cards with Sangeeta were also printed and distributed. However, Sangeeta's happiness couldn't last long and their wedding was called off at the last moment.

According to reports, Sangeeta Bijalni caught Salman Khan with another girl after their wedding was planned. The actress immediately called off the wedding. Salman Khan also admitted the same during his conversation with Karan Johar at Koffee With Karan. He said, "There was a time that I really wanted to get married, and then it just didn't work out. I have always come so close, People have got cold feet. 'Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya. (They think I am a good boyfriend, but it's difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives.) With Sangeeta, even the cards were printed."

When Karan Johar asked him if he got caught the actor said, “Yeah, kind of, I get caught. I'm stupid." Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali also claimed that Sangeeta Bijlani and the superstar's wedding was called off after the actress caught Salman with her in her apartment.

Sangeeta Bijlani, who have worked with many superstars like Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Jeetendra, and more in films like Qatil, Tridev, and Tahqiqat and more, later quit films to marry Indian Cricket Captain Mohammed Azharuddin, however, their marriage ended up in divorce in 2010. The actress is now living a single life and often mesmerizes the audience with her photos and workout videos on Instagram. The actress was also seen mending her ways with Salman Khan and the superstar was seen kissing her on the forehead.

