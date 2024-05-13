Twitter
DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 64 between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 13, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

The 64th match of the IPL 2024 will have Delhi Capitals facing Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 14th at 7:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals are currently in sixth place on the points table, and Lucknow Super Giants are just behind them in seventh.

During this IPL season, Delhi Capitals have played thirteen matches and won six, while Lucknow Super Giants have played twelve matches and also won six games.

Match details

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 64

Date & Time: Apr 14, 07:30 PM

Venue:  Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi 

DC vs LSG Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk(vc), Tristian Stubbs, Kl Rahul, David Warner

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis(c), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Yash Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav

DC vs LSG My Dream11 team

Jake Fraser-McGurk(vc), Lokesh Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Rishab Pant(c), Tristian Stubbs, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Yash Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav

 

