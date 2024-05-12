Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shekhar Suman says Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Heeramandi's oral sex scene could be 'ridiculuous': 'It is a tightrope'

Viral video: Seagull swallows squirrel whole in single go, internet is stunned

Meet singer, who sang at weddings, earned Rs 50, was rejected from reality show, trolled; later became India's most...

'There would have been no Irrfan Khan...': Babil pens heartwarming note for mom Sutapa on Mother's Day

Meet man, one of India’s richest scientists, who built Rs 100000 crore company, failed in class 12 but…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shekhar Suman says Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Heeramandi's oral sex scene could be 'ridiculuous': 'It is a tightrope'

Viral video: Seagull swallows squirrel whole in single go, internet is stunned

Meet singer, who sang at weddings, earned Rs 50, was rejected from reality show, trolled; later became India's most...

Players to play for both CSK and RR in IPL

Animals that sleep while standing

7 fun facts about beer you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Shekhar Suman says Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Heeramandi's oral sex scene could be 'ridiculuous': 'It is a tightrope'

Aamir Khan was unsure if censor board would clear Sarfarosh over mentions of Pakistan, ISI: 'If Advani ji can say...'

Gurucharan Singh missing case: Delhi Police questions TMKOC cast and crew, finds out actor's payments were...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'There would have been no Irrfan Khan...': Babil pens heartwarming note for mom Sutapa on Mother's Day

Babil Khan penned a note on Mother's Day and said that there would be no Irrfan Khan without his mom Sutapa.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 12, 2024, 01:05 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Irrfan Khan-Sutapa (Credit: Babil Khan)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the occasion of Mother's Day, late actor Irrfan Khan's son and actor Babil Khan dropped pictures of his parents and penned a heartwarming message for his mom Sutapa Sikdar. Taking to Instagram, Babil treated fans with new pictures featuring his father and mother along with a note.

The note read, "There would have been no Irrfan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would have been no Ayaan without Sutapa Sikdar. There would be no Babil if it wasn't for Sutapa Sikdar. Everyday is Mother's Day."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

As soon as he uploaded the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Sutapa Sikdar wrote, "And we won't change because of anyone. I take this special day's advantage to promise me you won't ever change!! Be the man you are who has recognised the yin and yang and has a perfect balance of both. That you won't change to what is happening in society, a slow poisoning to propagate a complete wrong definition how a MAN should behave!!dress!! Speak!!"

One of the users wrote, "The caption is so wholesome, I'm crying." Usually, children make their moms feel special on Mother's Day but Sutapa Sikdar raised a toast to herself on this special occasion.

Sharing the video on her Instagram on Saturday, she wrote, "This Mother's Day I wish every would be mother if she has sons to bring up there boys as empathetic humble true gentleman and if they have daughters to not fall for toxic men.

Let's celebrate woman's day with chutzpah fun and celebrate ourselves!!!happy woman's day!! Let's have the courage to say a spade a spade,to stop spreading the venom of so called masculinity.

Let's make our children value humanity!!" Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away, it is his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil, who have been sharing memories and anecdotes of the late star.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: MSBSHSE 10th, 12th results soon at mahresult.nic.in

Meet duo, IIT Delhi alumni who left high-paying jobs, built Rs 40,000 crore company

This blockbuster was inspired by Lata Mangeshkar, rejected by Hema, Dimple due to bold content, filmmaker got into...

Meet IPS Idashisha Nongrang, who became Meghalaya's first woman DGP

Meet man, who is likely to succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO, he is from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement