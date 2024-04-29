Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows how Simba's father rose to power, fans say 'Oscar loading'

The prequel to the 2019 blockbuster The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins. The upcoming animated musical drama releases in cinemas worldwide on December 20.

The teaser trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King was released by Walt Disney Studios on Monday, April 29. The highly-anticipated upcoming movie is the prequel to the 2019 film The Lion King, which is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The 2019 film was itself the remake of the 1994 Oscar-winning animated feature The Lion King.

Mufasa: The Lion King will show how Simba's father Mufasa rose to power and the teaser trailer gives a glimpse of his adventures in the jungle. Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Donald Glover as Simba, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, John Kani as Rafiki, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, and Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara are the new and returning cast members.

The official logline of the film reads, "Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

As soon as the trailer was dropped, the fans shared their reactions. One of them wrote, "Oscar loading", while another wrote, "This looks quite impressive and promising than its predecessor." A netizen even asked, "Is SRK back as Mufasa?", as Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan voiced Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King in 2019.

Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins, who famously helmed the 2016 critically-acclaimed drama Moonlight. The upcoming animated musical drama hits cinemas worldwide on December 20. It will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

