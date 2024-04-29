Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Robusta Coffee? Know its origin, health benefits and more

How to find Best out of MobileAppDaily’s Mobile Top App Development Companies of 2024

'Disturbing actions allowed': India summons Canada envoy over Khalistan slogans at event attended by Trudeau

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows how Simba's father rose to power, fans say 'Oscar loading'

Meet man worth Rs 1700 crore, owns Oscar-winning studio, making most expensive Indian film, Hollywood big-budget venture

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

What is Robusta Coffee? Know its origin, health benefits and more

How to find Best out of MobileAppDaily’s Mobile Top App Development Companies of 2024

'Disturbing actions allowed': India summons Canada envoy over Khalistan slogans at event attended by Trudeau

Silent signs of iron deficiency in summer

Tasty vegetarian snacks for instant energy and stamina

Diabetes diet: 10 fruits with low-glycemic index to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows how Simba's father rose to power, fans say 'Oscar loading'

Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia; it's not Deepika, Katrina

Meet actress, who was body shamed, called 'village girl', rejected films because of kissing scenes, is now...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows how Simba's father rose to power, fans say 'Oscar loading'

The prequel to the 2019 blockbuster The Lion King, Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins. The upcoming animated musical drama releases in cinemas worldwide on December 20.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 09:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Mufasa The Lion King/YouTube screengrab from Walt Disney Studios
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King was released by Walt Disney Studios on Monday, April 29. The highly-anticipated upcoming movie is the prequel to the 2019 film The Lion King, which is the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The 2019 film was itself the remake of the 1994 Oscar-winning animated feature The Lion King.

Mufasa: The Lion King will show how Simba's father Mufasa rose to power and the teaser trailer gives a glimpse of his adventures in the jungle. Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Donald Glover as Simba, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, John Kani as Rafiki, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, and Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara are the new and returning cast members.

The official logline of the film reads, "Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

As soon as the trailer was dropped, the fans shared their reactions. One of them wrote, "Oscar loading", while another wrote, "This looks quite impressive and promising than its predecessor." A netizen even asked, "Is SRK back as Mufasa?", as Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan voiced Mufasa and Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King in 2019.

Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins, who famously helmed the 2016 critically-acclaimed drama Moonlight. The upcoming animated musical drama hits cinemas worldwide on December 20. It will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

READ | This actor slapped his co-star 17 times for one scene, film won two National Film Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

Meet man, who once earned Rs 1000 a month, built Rs 5000 crore company, he is…

Govinda had tears in his eyes on seeing Arti Singh as bride, Krushna Abhishek reveals: 'Agar woh thodi der...'

'He used to call women to...': Victim shares shocking details in Prajwal Revanna alleged 'sex scandal'

JEE Advanced 2024: Registration window opens today; check how to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement