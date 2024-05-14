AAP breaks silence on Swati Maliwal assault case, says 'this is a...'

Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed strict action in the incident, AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Condemning the alleged assault on the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the matter and has directed for strict action in the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Singh said, "Yesterday, an incident took place. At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, an incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA). Swati Maliwal has informed about this incident to Delhi Police. This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed strict action in the incident. We are with Swati Maliwal."

Meanwhile, according to Delhi Police, Swati Maliwal has not yet contacted Delhi Police to register her complaint. The police said that it would wait for some more time for the complaint and if no complaint is still received from Swati Maliwal, then Delhi Police might contact her.

According to Delhi Police sources, a PCR call means asking for police help in an emergency and not filing any complaint. "The complaint is registered only when the complainant registers his complaint in writing in the police station, in this case also by Swati Maliwal. Unless a written complaint is lodged, Delhi Police can neither register any complaint nor any FIR."

Earlier today, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without any discussion following a ruckus by councillors of the BJP over the issue of the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal and the demands for the appointment of a 'Dalit' Mayor. Delhi Police said on Monday that no complaint has been received in connection with the alleged assault against Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence.

