Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AAP breaks silence on Swati Maliwal assault case, says 'this is a...'

Meet one of richest Indians with Rs 31730 crore net worth, he started his career at pharma firm, now owns...

Meet only young actor with 2 all-time blockbusters, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay at box office at 29; it's not Ranbir, Ranveer

Meet man who owns Asia's fastest unicorn, built Rs 9,840 crore company in just 3 months, he is...

Heeramandi co-director Snehil Dixit Mehra defends Sharmin Segal amid criticism: 'You are bound to be picked upon in...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet one of richest Indians with Rs 31730 crore net worth, he started his career at pharma firm, now owns...

Meet only young actor with 2 all-time blockbusters, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay at box office at 29; it's not Ranbir, Ranveer

Meet Indian genius, who worked as waiter, then mechanic, built first indigenous motor, he is called India's...

10 plants for your office desk

Tips to avoid getting tanned this summer

Natural ways to quickly boost good cholesterol levels in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet only young actor with 2 all-time blockbusters, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay at box office at 29; it's not Ranbir, Ranveer

Heeramandi co-director Snehil Dixit Mehra defends Sharmin Segal amid criticism: 'You are bound to be picked upon in...'

Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes, will represent India at...

HomeIndia

India

AAP breaks silence on Swati Maliwal assault case, says 'this is a...'

Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed strict action in the incident, AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:43 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Condemning the alleged assault on the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the matter and has directed for strict action in the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay Singh said, "Yesterday, an incident took place. At the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, an incident of misbehaviour took place with Swati Maliwal by Bibhav Kumar (Arvind Kejriwal's PA). Swati Maliwal has informed about this incident to Delhi Police. This is a condemnable incident. Arvind Kejriwal has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed strict action in the incident. We are with Swati Maliwal."

Meanwhile, according to Delhi Police, Swati Maliwal has not yet contacted Delhi Police to register her complaint. The police said that it would wait for some more time for the complaint and if no complaint is still received from Swati Maliwal, then Delhi Police might contact her.

According to Delhi Police sources, a PCR call means asking for police help in an emergency and not filing any complaint. "The complaint is registered only when the complainant registers his complaint in writing in the police station, in this case also by Swati Maliwal. Unless a written complaint is lodged, Delhi Police can neither register any complaint nor any FIR."

Earlier today, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without any discussion following a ruckus by councillors of the BJP over the issue of the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal and the demands for the appointment of a 'Dalit' Mayor. Delhi Police said on Monday that no complaint has been received in connection with the alleged assault against Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | AAP to be made accused in Delhi excise policy case, ED tells HC

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, had super flop career, then got TB, now lives in chawl, runs..

Meet superstar, rejected for looks, called B-grade, heroines refused to work with him; he then gave India's biggest hit

Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance’s ‘buyer’ now waits for RBI nod, wants Rs 80000000000…

'If you come and do something here...': EAM S Jaishankar on India's 'message' against terrorism

Meet man, an IIM grad, who built Rs 33000 crore company, runs one of India’s largest…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement