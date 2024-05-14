Twitter
Meet only young actor with 2 all-time blockbusters, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay at box office at 29; it's not Ranbir, Ranveer

This actor has starred in two all-time blockbusters before turning 30, beating films starring Shah Rukh and Akshay Kumar at the box office

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:03 PM IST

Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar 2
The term blockbuster has often been misused by media in recent years. Any film doing well is termed one despite the fact that there is usually a set formula for determining one. Another term – all-time blockbuster – has come into use in the last few years more prominently as films break box office records routinely. These are films that define eras, break barriers, and do numbers that last as benchmarks for years if not decades. For an actor to have one of these all-time blockbusters is a big deal but to have two, and that too before the age of 30, is no mean feat. And there is only one current actor who can boast of that.

The only young actor with two all-time blockbusters

Utkarsh Sharma, the son of director Anil Sharma, sneaks into this list courtesy his starring role in two films directed by his father – Gadar and Gadar 2. The actor made his debut with the original 2001 release at the age of 7. Made in just Rs 18 crore, Gadar broke records and earned Rs 133 crore, ending as one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time. Two decades later, Utkarsh reunited with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel for Gadar 2. The sequel earned Rs 691 crore worldwide, briefly becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. Both these films were called all-time blockbusters, giving Utkarsh the rare achievement of starring in two such hits before turning 30. Only the likes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan have managed this feat before.

How Utkarsh Sharma beat Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar at box office

While Utkarsh was a child artiste in Gadar, in the sequel he had a much meatier role. At 29, he was billed as the film’s second lead behind Sunny Deol, getting a chance to do some action and feature in a romantic track as well. The film did well at the box office. Released on the same weekend as Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, it obliterated records, earning Rs 691 crore as opposed to OMG 2’s Rs 221 crore. In India, Gadar 2 quickly raced ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. By the end of its run, the Anil Sharma film netted Rs 526 crore, just edging ahead of Pathaan’s Rs 524-crore mark. This made it the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Another Shah Rukh Khan film – Jawan – eventually took the record from Gadar 2.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
