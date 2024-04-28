Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3087224
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Ujjwal Nikam, a prominent lawyer known for his role in high-profile court cases, as its candidate for the Mumbai North Central constituency, replacing Poonam Mahajan. Nikam gained recognition for his prosecution in the 26/11 attacks case and has a distinguished legal career spanning several landmark trials. His nomination brings a fresh dimension to the electoral landscape, reflecting the BJP's strategic decision-making ahead of the upcoming polls. Scheduled for May 20, the contest in Mumbai North Central promises to be closely watched, with Nikam's candidacy adding dynamism to the political scenario in Maharashtra.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'
In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding
Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries
See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol
In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past result and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews