Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Ujjwal Nikam, a prominent lawyer known for his role in high-profile court cases, as its candidate for the Mumbai North Central constituency, replacing Poonam Mahajan. Nikam gained recognition for his prosecution in the 26/11 attacks case and has a distinguished legal career spanning several landmark trials. His nomination brings a fresh dimension to the electoral landscape, reflecting the BJP's strategic decision-making ahead of the upcoming polls. Scheduled for May 20, the contest in Mumbai North Central promises to be closely watched, with Nikam's candidacy adding dynamism to the political scenario in Maharashtra.