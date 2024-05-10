Weather update: Heavy dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; brings temperature down

A massive dust storm hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after days of hot weather, despite earlier predictions of strong winds and a chance of rain by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Duststorm/ thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad," the India Meteorological Department said in a post on X.