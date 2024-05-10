Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: Heavy dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; brings temperature down

In the Game: Live Football Scores and Play-by-Play

10 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India -- rank wise with fees, reviews, contact

StreamRecorder.io: A Super Handy Tool for Affiliate Marketers

KKR vs MI IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

KKR vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders eye playoffs spot as they take on Mumbai Indians

In the Game: Live Football Scores and Play-by-Play

10 Best CLAT Coaching Institutes in India -- rank wise with fees, reviews, contact

8 animals named after food

7 Indian actors who started their careers as background dancers

7 fruits you should never store in fridge

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

This blockbuster was inspired by Lata Mangeshkar, rejected by Hema, Dimple due to bold content, filmmaker got into...

This actor moved to Hollywood after role in Amitabh's film got edited; worked in The Office, Prison Break, died after...

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Weather update: Heavy dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; brings temperature down

A massive dust storm hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after days of hot weather.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 10, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A massive dust storm hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after days of hot weather, despite earlier predictions of strong winds and a chance of rain by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Duststorm/ thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad," the India Meteorological Department said in a post on X.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vijay Raaz lauds OTT for giving freedom to artistes, storytellers: 'Hamare cinema mein kahani ko...' | Exclusive

Fardeen Khan reveals it took 25 dogs to calm Sanjay Leela Bhansali down during Heeramandi shoot: 'Whenever he...'

Sonakshi Sinha slams trolls for crticising Heeramandi while praising Bridgerton: ‘Bhansali is selling you a…’

Meet star once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; lost fame after 20 flops, top actress accused him of rape, is now..

MBOSE 12th Result 2024: HSSLC Meghalaya Board 12th result declared, direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement