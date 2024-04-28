Twitter
Viral video captures mama tiger and cubs' playful time in Ranthambore, watch

Riddhi, the great-granddaughter of the famous tigress Machli, steals the spotlight in Ranthambore National Park as her playful cubs captivate onlookers.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 01:41 PM IST

In the heart of Rajasthan's wilderness lies the majestic Ranthambore National Park, a sanctuary teeming with natural wonders and the allure of untamed beauty. Among its revered inhabitants are the legendary tigers that have captured the world's imagination, from the iconic Ghengis Khan to the beloved Noor and the famed tigress Machli, whose captivating tale resonated globally.

Yet, amidst this lineage of remarkable felines, a new star emerges, drawing attention and admiration for her bold and spirited nature. Meet Riddhi, the great-granddaughter of Machli, whose adventurous demeanor has become the talk of the jungle. Last year, Riddhi welcomed three precious cubs into the world, igniting a wave of joy and fascination among wildlife enthusiasts.

Recently, a heartwarming scene unfolded in the depths of Ranthambore as Tigress Riddhi's playful cubs romped and frolicked under her watchful gaze. Captured on camera and shared on social media, the enchanting moment showcases the tender bond between mother and offspring. In the footage, Riddhi can be seen engaging affectionately with her cubs, their energy and exuberance a testament to the vitality of life in the wild.

The video, posted on Instagram by the park's management on April 25, has garnered widespread attention, amassing over 6,000 views and counting. Accompanied by a caption that reads, "Tigress Riddhi’s cubs bring joy to Ranthambore. Video courtesy Vishnu Singh Rathore," the clip encapsulates the enchanting allure of the park's thriving ecosystem.

Described as possessing the same daring spirit as her renowned ancestor Machli, Riddhi embodies a legacy of resilience and courage. From her early days, she displayed a fearless determination, even challenging her own mother, Tigress Arrowhead, for territory.

Riddhi and her sister Siddhi, born to Tigress Arrowhead, represent the continuation of a legacy rooted in strength and survival. While their time together may be fleeting, this fleeting glimpse into their familial bond serves as a poignant reminder of the intricate tapestry of life that thrives within Ranthambore's wilderness.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
