KKR vs GT IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live-streaming details for match 63 to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the upcoming 63rd match of the IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 13th at 7:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Titans are currently at the eighth position in the points table. They've won five out of twelve matches this season. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are leading the table with nine wins out of twelve matches, making them the top contenders.

Live streaming details

When is the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match of IPL will be played on Monday, May 13 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the GT vs KKR IPL 2024 match on TV?

The live telecast of the IPL match In India, will be on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch GT vs KKR IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

Ahmedabad provides equal chances for both batsmen and bowlers. In the last IPL 2024 match played there, it was a high-scoring game, showcasing the balance between bat and ball.

Weather report

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 31 degrees. Humidity will be approximately 44%. According to AccuWeather, there's a 56% chance of rain.

Predicted playing XI

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.