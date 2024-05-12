Twitter
Cricket

Watch: Ishant Sharma gives Virat Kohli fiery send-off after taking his wicket during RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match

This match is crucial for both teams, as a loss for either RCB or DC will eliminate them from the playoffs race.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 12, 2024, 08:39 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma and Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli engaged in a fierce battle on the field during Match 61 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday. The veteran cricketers from Delhi showcased their skills in a thrilling contest between bat and ball in the fourth over of RCB's innings, following DC's decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

The intensity of the match escalated when Kohli struck Ishant for a four and a six at the beginning of his second over, leading to a verbal exchange between the two players. However, Ishant ultimately emerged victorious when Kohli edged a wide delivery to the wicketkeeper on 26. Ishant celebrated with joy and shared a friendly moment with his good friend Kohli, offering him a back bump before Kohli silently made his way back to the dressing room following an unusual setback in his otherwise successful season.

Watch:

It is worth noting that Ishant and Kohli are childhood friends who grew up playing cricket together in Delhi. Ishant, who made his debut in 2007, was Kohli's senior in the Indian team.

Kohli's wicket led to RCB being reduced to 36 for 2 in 3.4 overs. This match is crucial for both teams, as a loss for either RCB or DC will eliminate them from the playoffs race.

Also read| RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes first player in IPL history to achieve this record

Advertisement