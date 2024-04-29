LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians eye to bounce back against formidable Lucknow Super Giants

Cricket
Follow live score from match 48 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and MI here.
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 30th at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
LSG currently holds the fifth position on the points table with five wins out of nine matches. They have emerged victorious in two of their last five matches.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have won three out of their nine matches and are positioned at number nine on the points table. MI has also won two out of their last five matches. Interestingly, April 30th marks the birthday of former MI skipper Rohit Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka