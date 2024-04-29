LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians eye to bounce back against formidable Lucknow Super Giants

Follow live score from match 48 of TATA IPL 2024 between LSG and MI here.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 30th at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG currently holds the fifth position on the points table with five wins out of nine matches. They have emerged victorious in two of their last five matches.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have won three out of their nine matches and are positioned at number nine on the points table. MI has also won two out of their last five matches. Interestingly, April 30th marks the birthday of former MI skipper Rohit Sharma.