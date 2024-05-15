Telangana single-screen theatres to shut down due to low footfalls, these films likely to be affected

Easy availability of content on OTT platforms, Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, and interest in the ongoing elections are cited as the other reasons for the drop in occupancy in single-screen theatres.

With no Telugu or Hindi blockbusters slated for release this summer, single-screen theatres across Telangana have decided to shut down for 10 days. The managements of these theatres have decided to stop screening the movies from Friday to mitigate financial losses.

Vijayender Reddy, President of the Fim Exhibitors Association, said there has been a significant decline in audience turnout. The occupancy in theatres has come down this season because of the absence of any big-budget movies.

Reddy said the single-screen theatre owners are incurring huge losses. The expenses incurred on screening the movies are said to be higher than box-office collections.

Telangana has around 250 single-screen theatres. About 100 of them are in Hyderabad. Several multiplexes, incidentally, have also reduced the number of shows, but smaller theatres had no option but to stop the screenings altogether.

After 10 days, the theatre managements will take stock of the situation and decide on reopening the theatres. The majority of them are not likely to reopen even after 10 days as the situation may not improve for them this month.

The movies of major stars are under production and the owners will have to wait longer. Reddy said if the producers come forward to help the owners in running the theatres, these can be re-opened early.

The films that are likely to be affected by this decision include the Hindi movies Bhaiyya Ji and Barah By Barah slated to release on May 24. If theatre owners decide to extend their decision beyond ten days, the two Telugu films Gangs of Godavari and Harom Hara, scheduled to release on May 31, could also be affected. (With inputs from IANS)

