Telangana single-screen theatres to shut down due to low footfalls, these films likely to be affected

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

'More is needed': Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy bats for increased funding for...

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali becomes first Odia film to be presented at Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Meet IPS officer who worked in Bollywood, cleared UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, now returning to films with...

Slovakia prime minister Robert Fico injured, taken to hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'More is needed': Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy bats for increased funding for...

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali becomes first Odia film to be presented at Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Meet IPS officer who worked in Bollywood, cleared UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, now returning to films with...

Unusual warning signs of heart attack in summer

8 side effects of consuming excess sugar

Players to play all 9 editions of T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali becomes first Odia film to be presented at Bharat Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Meet IPS officer who worked in Bollywood, cleared UPSC in 1st attempt without coaching, now returning to films with...

Telangana single-screen theatres to shut down due to low footfalls, these films likely to be affected

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Telangana single-screen theatres to shut down due to low footfalls, these films likely to be affected

Easy availability of content on OTT platforms, Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, and interest in the ongoing elections are cited as the other reasons for the drop in occupancy in single-screen theatres.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 15, 2024, 07:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Telangana single-screen theatres to shut down
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With no Telugu or Hindi blockbusters slated for release this summer, single-screen theatres across Telangana have decided to shut down for 10 days. The managements of these theatres have decided to stop screening the movies from Friday to mitigate financial losses.

Vijayender Reddy, President of the Fim Exhibitors Association, said there has been a significant decline in audience turnout. The occupancy in theatres has come down this season because of the absence of any big-budget movies.

Easy availability of content on OTT platforms, Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, and interest in the ongoing elections are cited as the other reasons for the drop in occupancy in single-screen theatres.

Reddy said the single-screen theatre owners are incurring huge losses. The expenses incurred on screening the movies are said to be higher than box-office collections.

Telangana has around 250 single-screen theatres. About 100 of them are in Hyderabad. Several multiplexes, incidentally, have also reduced the number of shows, but smaller theatres had no option but to stop the screenings altogether.

After 10 days, the theatre managements will take stock of the situation and decide on reopening the theatres. The majority of them are not likely to reopen even after 10 days as the situation may not improve for them this month.

The movies of major stars are under production and the owners will have to wait longer. Reddy said if the producers come forward to help the owners in running the theatres, these can be re-opened early.

The films that are likely to be affected by this decision include the Hindi movies Bhaiyya Ji and Barah By Barah slated to release on May 24. If theatre owners decide to extend their decision beyond ten days, the two Telugu films Gangs of Godavari and Harom Hara, scheduled to release on May 31, could also be affected. (With inputs from IANS)

READ | Meet actress, who worked in call centre, made her debut opposite Salman Khan, was compared to Katrina Kaif, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

Meet woman who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, worked at 16 for Rs 2; is now worth Rs 900 crore, business is...

Jackie Shroff moves Delhi HC, seeks protection of...

These mistakes can get your car insurance claim rejected

Ratan Tata's company loses Rs 29016 crore in one day after shares tank over 8%, market cap reduced to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement