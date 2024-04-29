Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

You won't be able to board these trains from New Delhi Railway station, here's why

Meet IAS officer who is IIM grad, left bank job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Meet man, gets more than Rs 300 crore salary, accused of killing Google Search, he left Yahoo to…

Viral Video: 4 girls get into ugly fight on road, fly punches, pull hair; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

You won't be able to board these trains from New Delhi Railway station, here's why

Meet IAS officer who is IIM grad, left bank job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

8 snacks that won't increase your cholesterol levels

Bollywood actors who are not eligible to vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Which god is worshipped in Thailand?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actor, wasted 20 years in alcohol addiction, lost blockbuster to Salman, cult classic saved career at 49, now he...

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

HomeViral

Viral

Viral Video: 4 girls get into ugly fight on road, fly punches, pull hair; watch

In Noida's Phase 2 area, a group of 4 teenage girls got into a violent altercation over some remarks made on Instagram.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 09:09 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Noida's Phase 2 area, a group of 4 teenage girls got into a violent altercation over some remarks made on Instagram. The incident was so intense that it turned the road into a battleground. Unfortunately, a video of this brawl has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

Many people have expressed their concern over the lack of intervention by the police, who were present at the scene but failed to break up the fight. One user on X shared a video of the incident and questioned the authorities' inaction.

 

 

According to Hindustan reports, the girls involved in the fight were actual sisters, studying in classes 9 and 10. They had been having a heated argument over comments made on Instagram for a while. On Saturday, things escalated, and they started threatening each other. The situation got out of hand, and the two groups of girls engaged in a physical altercation in the middle of the road, causing traffic congestion.

This incident is just one of many that highlight the negative impact of social media on today's youth. In recent times, there have been several instances where youngsters have indulged in reckless behavior to create viral content. It is essential to educate young people about responsible social media usage and the consequences of their actions. Such incidents not only put their own safety at risk but also cause inconvenience and harm to others.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sahil Khan to be arrested: Know why High Court rejects actor's plea in Mahadev betting app case

Viral video captures mama tiger and cubs' playful time in Ranthambore, watch

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to host Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration in..

Meet woman whose father aspired for her to become IAS, cracked UPSC, studied for 11 hours a day, her AIR was…

Delhi: Fire breaks out at residential building in Rohini area, firefighter among 3 injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement