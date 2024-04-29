Viral Video: 4 girls get into ugly fight on road, fly punches, pull hair; watch

In Noida's Phase 2 area, a group of 4 teenage girls got into a violent altercation over some remarks made on Instagram. The incident was so intense that it turned the road into a battleground. Unfortunately, a video of this brawl has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

Many people have expressed their concern over the lack of intervention by the police, who were present at the scene but failed to break up the fight. One user on X shared a video of the incident and questioned the authorities' inaction.

Despite the presence of police, nobody attempted to break up the fight between these girls in the middle of the road. What are the authorities now doing? pic.twitter.com/b7rDtOx7Gs — HARDIK TIWARI (@user_hardik) April 27, 2024

According to Hindustan reports, the girls involved in the fight were actual sisters, studying in classes 9 and 10. They had been having a heated argument over comments made on Instagram for a while. On Saturday, things escalated, and they started threatening each other. The situation got out of hand, and the two groups of girls engaged in a physical altercation in the middle of the road, causing traffic congestion.

This incident is just one of many that highlight the negative impact of social media on today's youth. In recent times, there have been several instances where youngsters have indulged in reckless behavior to create viral content. It is essential to educate young people about responsible social media usage and the consequences of their actions. Such incidents not only put their own safety at risk but also cause inconvenience and harm to others.