IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat GT by 9 wickets

Jack's magnificent century propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a stunning nine-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 match on Sunday.

Despite losing an early wicket of their skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Jack formed a brilliant partnership that brought RCB back into the game. Jack's incredible performance included smashing 29 runs in a single over bowled by Rashid Khan, ultimately leading RCB to successfully chase down the target in just 16 overs.

Jack scored an unbeaten 100 runs off 41 balls, while Kohli contributed 70 not out off 44 balls. Prior to RCB's successful chase, impressive innings from Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan helped GT post a total of 200/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

IPL 2024 Points Table after RCB win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 430 runs

2. Sanju Samson - 385 runs

3. KL Rahul - 378 runs

4. Rishabh Pant - 371 runs

5. Sunil Narine - 357 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 14 wickets

2. Harshal Patel - 14 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 13 wickets

4. Mukesh Kumar - 13 wickets

5. Kuldeep Yadav - 12 wickets

