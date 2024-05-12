Twitter
Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Happy Mother’s Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share on this special day

Make your mom feel special on Mother's Day by sending her these lovely wishes, messages, whatsapp statuses and quotations.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 12, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Mother's Day is a special day that is observed all around the world to appreciate moms and the impact they have had on our lives. It's a day to show our thanks and gratitude for all the sacrifices mothers have made for us over the years. Making our mothers feel unique and cherished by showering them with gifts, surprises, and sincere messages is a great way to celebrate Mother's Day.

You can therefore make this Mother's Day especially memorable for your mother if you have also arranged something special for her by sending her these wishes, messages, and quotes. 

Happy Mother’s Day 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes:

  • Happy Mother's Day to the world's best mother! You have helped to mould me into the person I am today with your love, courage, and advice.
  • You have shown me what true love and sacrifice are all about. You are my dearest friend and an inspiration to me. Happy Mother's Day!
  • You are more than simply my mother; you are also my biggest supporter, confidant, and role model. Thank you for everything and happy Mother's Day!
  • I appreciate you always being there to dry my tears, catch me when I fall, and rejoice in my successes. Mom, Happy Mother's Day!
  • Happy Mother's Day to the kindest and most compassionate person I know! The mere fact that you exist contributes to improving the planet.
  • Your unflinching love and support have always given me the courage I need to face life. Happy Mother's Day, and know that I adore you more than anything.
  • I want to thank you for all of the sacrifices you have made for me this Mother's Day. Thank you, Mom, and have a wonderful day. You are the most special person in my life. 
  • God gave me you, and I am very grateful to have you as my mother. May your day be full of pleasure and laughter on this Mother's Day and every day. 
  • Happy Mother's Day to the woman who has been my pillar of strength and my closest friend! More than words can ever say, I adore you and love you unconditionally. 
  • Your generosity and persistent support have always been an inspiration to me. Thank you for being my light; happy Mother's Day.
  • I hope your day is full of all the joy you deserve, including love, laughter, and good things. Mom, Happy Mother's Day!
  • My life is made happier by you since you are the sunshine. Thank you for being my source of hope and inspiration on Mother's Day.
  • I am extremely appreciative of your affection because it has always been a constant in my life. I hope you are aware of how much you are loved on this Mother's Day.
  • You have always been my home, my safe haven, and my comfort. Happy Mother's Day, thank you for always being there for me even when I didn't know I needed someone.  
  • Your love is the most precious gift I have ever received, and I am so grateful for it every day. Happy Mother's Day, mom!
  • Thank you for always putting your family first and being the best mom anyone could ask for. Happy Mother's Day!
  • To the woman who has always believed in me, Happy Mother's Day! Your faith in me has given me the strength to reach for the stars.
  • Your love has been the foundation of my life, and I am forever grateful for it. Happy Mother's Day, and thank you for being my rock.
  • You have always been my champion, my protector, and my best friend. Happy Mother's Day, and I love you more than words can express.
  • Thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin. Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever!
