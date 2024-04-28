PCB appoints Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches ahead of T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the appointment of former South African batsman Gary Kirsten as the white-ball head coach in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. Kirsten brings a wealth of coaching experience to the role, having previously led India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Currently serving as a batting coach for the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans, Kirsten's impressive playing career includes 101 Tests and 185 one-day internationals for South Africa from 1993 to 2004.

In addition, the PCB has appointed former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie as the head coach for the senior Test team. Gillespie, who has signed a two-year contract, will be responsible for guiding the team in Test cricket. This marks the first time that Pakistan has opted for separate coaches for different formats, reflecting a strategic approach to coaching and development within the team.

"Both Kirsten and Gillespie are famous and experienced coaches and their appointment confirms the trust the international community has in our team," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore.

Kirsten is set to join Babar Azam and the rest of the team on their upcoming tour of England next month. Pakistan will be playing four T20Is as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Additionally, they will also be playing three T20 internationals in Ireland before facing England and then moving on to the United States for the T20 World Cup.

In a strategic move, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will be taking on the role of assistant coach for both Kirsten and Gillespie. Mahmood recently served as the interim head coach for Pakistan during the New Zealand T20I series, which concluded with a 2-2 draw in Lahore.

Gillespie, on the other hand, will be joining the team during Pakistan's upcoming matches against Bangladesh and England later this year.

