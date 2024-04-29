Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reacts to Prabhas-starrer being compared with Dune: 'Wherever there is...'

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD is being compared with Dune. The epic science action film releases in cinemas on June 27.

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema since its announcement. The epic science fiction film, inspired by Hindu mythology and set in the post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD, has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

Since the promotional assets of the film came out, Kalki 2898 AD is being compared with the Hollywood epic science-fiction film Dune. Starring an ensemble cast consisting of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, and Josh Brolin amongst others, the Denis Villeneuve directorial was released in two parts - Dune and Dune: Part Two in 2021 and 2024. The first part won six Academy Awards.

Kalki 2898 AD had the working title of Project K. Now, a video is going viral on the internet from a VFX summit held in Hyderabad earlier this year. In the clip, a student can be heard asking Nag Ashwin, "Project K looks a lot like the Hollywood movie Dune when it comes to the theme and the art work", to which the director replied, "(It’s) Because of the sand. They (another student) noticed the film has sand in it, no? Basically, wherever there’s sand, it’ll look like Dune."

In 2024, Nag Ashwin had talked about the film's inspiration at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, when he said, "The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian and not making it look like Blade Runner."

Meanwhile, the Nag Ashwin directorial was earlier slated to release on May 9, but was postponed due to the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Kalki 2898 AD will now release in cinemas worldwide on June 27.

