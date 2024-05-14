Meet woman who quit her govt job for UPSC exam, became IAS officer with AIR...

Jagrati showed remarkable academic aptitude from an early age, performing exceptionally well in both her coursework and extracurricular activities.

Millions of aspirants who devote themselves to intense UPSC exam preparation share the dream of becoming an IAS officer. Among them, Jagrati Awasthi is a remarkable example of tenacity and resolve, having changed from being an engineer to an IAS officer who proudly serves her country.

Originating from the charming neighbourhood of Shivaji Nagar in Bhopal, Jagrati was raised by her parents and a brother in a close-knit family. Her mother, Madhulata Awasthi, a former school teacher, made a crucial decision to assist Jagrati in her academic endeavours, while her father, Dr. SC Awasthi, is a homoeopath by trade. Her brother Suyash Awasthi, who is presently enrolled in his second year of MBBS, shares their ambition to work in medicine.

Jagrati showed remarkable academic aptitude from an early age, performing exceptionally well in both her coursework and extracurricular activities. She studied engineering at the esteemed Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, where she graduated in 2016 with a degree in electrical engineering. Jagrati proved how smart she was when she took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) that same year, earning an All India Rank of 41 on her first try.

She then started working as a technical officer for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Despite her best efforts, she was unable to achieve her goal of passing the Civil Services Examination at BHEL because of her rigorous work schedule. Not to be deterred, Jagrati made the decision to change her career and quit her engineering job to focus solely on getting ready for the UPSC exam.

She travelled to Delhi in 2019 in order to receive professional coaching, but destiny had other ideas. Her plans were derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which compelled her to return to Bhopal. Unfazed, Jagrati adjusted to the circumstances and proceeded with her training via virtual classes.

In 2020, Jagrati retook the Civil Services Examination after a year of unwavering dedication and perseverance. Her perseverance paid off this time, as she won and easily qualified for both the preliminary round and the main round. With an All India Rank of 2, her outstanding performance earned her the title of female top scorer in the esteemed Civil Services Examination.