Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

OpenAI launches GPT-4o AI model, free for for all ChatGPT users

Meet woman, helps Isha Ambani run Rs 840000 crore Reliance brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 15000000000…

'Anyone considering business deals with...': US warns of sanctions after India-Iran ink Chabahar Port deal

This Indian superstar to feature in Dune Prophecy; and it’s not Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt

Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, helps Isha Ambani run Rs 840000 crore Reliance brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 15000000000…

'Anyone considering business deals with...': US warns of sanctions after India-Iran ink Chabahar Port deal

This Indian superstar to feature in Dune Prophecy; and it’s not Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt

Tasty and healthy Indian dishes to manage high blood pressure

What happened between KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka?

8 Bollywood actresses who have starred opposite all three Khans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

This Indian superstar to feature in Dune Prophecy; and it’s not Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai or Alia Bhatt

Before his debut in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Rajkummar Rao spoke just one line in this Amitabh Bachchan film

Richa Chadha reveals why Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her for 99 retakes for one shot in Heeramandi: 'He wanted...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

Despite adverse situations, he completed his 10th class. Then he began working as a priest in a nearby temple. After the puja, Renuka and her father used to go from door to door begging for rice, flour and pulses.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rags to riches stories are not just things of movies but they exist in reality and proof that where there is will there is way. One such inspiring story is of Renuka Aaradhya.

Renuka belongs to a small village near Bengaluru. Renuka was born into a poor priest family and spent his childhood in abject poverty. 

Despite adverse situations, he completed his 10th class. Then he began working as a priest in a nearby temple. After the puja, Renuka and her father used to go from door to door begging for rice, flour and pulses. 

Later, Renuka began working as a servant and doing domestic work in other people's homes. At 20, Renuka got married. Meanwhile, he continued working as a security guard and as a labourer. Then served in a plastic factory. 

There he got motivation to establish his own business and he started own suitcase cover business. He suffered a loss of Rs 30000 in this business, which drove him to resume job of security guard. Then, he joined a travel agency and worked as driver  for about 4 years.

Thereafter, with his savings and loan from the bank, he bought his first car and founded Pravasi Cabs Pvt. Ltd. Then Renuka also bought another cab company for about Rs 6 lakh. Renuka business flourished when Amazon India chose him for its promotion. Gradually, big companies like Walmart, and General Motors collaborated with Renuka. Consequently, the turnover of his company surpassed over Rs 40 crore. Currently, he has over 150 employees.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in rented home, struggling to…

Meet star kid who competed with Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; gave Rs 400-crore hit, still had no work after it, is now...

Viral video: Influencer dances with gun in broad daylight on highway, UP Police reacts

First Indian actress to wear bikini on screen, was grandmother of 90s' stars; not Zeenat, Sharmila, Parveen Babi, Rekha

'You all are scaring me': Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable after paps follow her, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement