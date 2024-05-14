Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

Despite adverse situations, he completed his 10th class. Then he began working as a priest in a nearby temple. After the puja, Renuka and her father used to go from door to door begging for rice, flour and pulses.

Rags to riches stories are not just things of movies but they exist in reality and proof that where there is will there is way. One such inspiring story is of Renuka Aaradhya.

Renuka belongs to a small village near Bengaluru. Renuka was born into a poor priest family and spent his childhood in abject poverty.

Later, Renuka began working as a servant and doing domestic work in other people's homes. At 20, Renuka got married. Meanwhile, he continued working as a security guard and as a labourer. Then served in a plastic factory.

There he got motivation to establish his own business and he started own suitcase cover business. He suffered a loss of Rs 30000 in this business, which drove him to resume job of security guard. Then, he joined a travel agency and worked as driver for about 4 years.

Thereafter, with his savings and loan from the bank, he bought his first car and founded Pravasi Cabs Pvt. Ltd. Then Renuka also bought another cab company for about Rs 6 lakh. Renuka business flourished when Amazon India chose him for its promotion. Gradually, big companies like Walmart, and General Motors collaborated with Renuka. Consequently, the turnover of his company surpassed over Rs 40 crore. Currently, he has over 150 employees.