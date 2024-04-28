Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Decoding Iran’s military potential – a force unreckoned

Heartwarming video of cat napping among puppies goes viral, watch

Meet actress, who was rejected from show, told 'nobody will cast you', later she refused to meet SRK, became...

Viral video: Man squeezes his body through tennis racquet, internet is stunned

Meet man who broke UPSC topper IAS officer Tina Dabi's record of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Decoding Iran’s military potential – a force unreckoned

Heartwarming video of cat napping among puppies goes viral, watch

Meet actress, who was rejected from show, told 'nobody will cast you', later she refused to meet SRK, became...

8 drinks to avoid during summer

Health benefits of drinking onion water

Countries with largest Hindu population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man squeezes his body through tennis racquet, internet is stunned

A jaw-dropping video shared on social media platform X has gone viral, featuring a man squeezing his body through a tennis racquet.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 11:36 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a world where viral videos constantly push the boundaries of what we thought was possible, a recent clip shared on social media platform X has left netizens in awe. The video, which has been making waves across the internet, features a man performing a mind-boggling feat: squeezing his entire body through a tennis racquet.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The astonishing display of flexibility and dexterity has captivated viewers worldwide, sparking a flurry of reactions from amazed spectators. Comments flooded in from X users, expressing everything from disbelief to admiration for the man's remarkable talent.

“He can do literally anything,” quipped one user, marveling at the man's seemingly limitless abilities.

“Great technique. Excellent hand-eye coordination,” chimed in another, acknowledging the sheer skill required to pull off such a stunt.

“This is unbelievable,” exclaimed a third user, echoing the sentiments of many who were left speechless by the video.

“It's time to clap for him,” suggested a fourth, urging fellow viewers to acknowledge the man's incredible accomplishment.

“This is so awesome,” gushed a fifth, summing up the collective sentiment of those who were blown away by the extraordinary display.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who played iconic role in superhit film, quit acting after many flop films, opened restaurant, his wife is..

Meet Gautam Adani's 'choti bahu', billionaire Jeet Adani's fiance Diva Jaimin Shah, her father is...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was 'obsessed' with this superstar, wanted to cast her in Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but...

Meet veteran star's brother who struggled financially, would travel in buses despite giving hits, saved career by...

Meta AI: Available on WhatsApp, features and everything we know in four points

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement