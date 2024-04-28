Viral video: Man squeezes his body through tennis racquet, internet is stunned

In a world where viral videos constantly push the boundaries of what we thought was possible, a recent clip shared on social media platform X has left netizens in awe. The video, which has been making waves across the internet, features a man performing a mind-boggling feat: squeezing his entire body through a tennis racquet.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The astonishing display of flexibility and dexterity has captivated viewers worldwide, sparking a flurry of reactions from amazed spectators. Comments flooded in from X users, expressing everything from disbelief to admiration for the man's remarkable talent.

“He can do literally anything,” quipped one user, marveling at the man's seemingly limitless abilities.

“Great technique. Excellent hand-eye coordination,” chimed in another, acknowledging the sheer skill required to pull off such a stunt.

“This is unbelievable,” exclaimed a third user, echoing the sentiments of many who were left speechless by the video.

“It's time to clap for him,” suggested a fourth, urging fellow viewers to acknowledge the man's incredible accomplishment.

“This is so awesome,” gushed a fifth, summing up the collective sentiment of those who were blown away by the extraordinary display.