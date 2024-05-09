Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet superstar, who saw his father beat his mother, said he failed to protect her, wife cheated on him; he is now...

Salman Khan to romance ‘national crush’: Rashmika Mandanna comes on board for Sikandar

Watch: Vikrant Massey gets into heated argument with cab driver, video goes viral

Kerala +2 Result 2024: DHSE Kerala plus 2 HSE, VHSE result declared, direct link here

Thalaimai Seyalagam trailer: Kishore, Shriya Reddy's thriller exposes quest for power in Tamil Nadu politics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet superstar, who saw his father beat his mother, said he failed to protect her, wife cheated on him; he is now...

Salman Khan to romance ‘national crush’: Rashmika Mandanna comes on board for Sikandar

Watch: Vikrant Massey gets into heated argument with cab driver, video goes viral

7 tips to remove bad LDL cholesterol from body

10 food items banned in India

10 spectacular images of Venus captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

'Log thak gaye hain': Shreyas Talpade on why Salman, Akshay's films are bombing, says, 'star power ka matlab yeh nahi..'

Amitabh Bachchan was removed from this 1974 film with Rekha, was replaced overnight despite shooting for a month, its..

This Kapoor family actor worked as extra, side hero, did 50 films but had no lead role; even Raj Kapoor never cast him

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Vikrant Massey gets into heated argument with cab driver, video goes viral

Vikrant Massey can be seen arguing with the cab driver in the viral video, however, netizens called it 'scripted'.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 09, 2024, 05:13 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Vikrant Massey (Credit: Instant Bollywood/Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday, a video featuring Vikrant Massey went viral on social media. This video sparked a debate on Instagram as it showcases the 12th Fail actor arguing with the cab driver because of the cab fare. 

It left social media users divided as some said it was the driver's fault while others mentioned that it was the actor's fault. Meanwhile, a section of people claimed that this video was scripted. In the clip, Vikrant and the driver get into a heated argument because of the fare.

The video has been shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram with the caption, "Vikrant Massey caught on camera getting heated with a cab driver regarding the high cab fare! The driver has uploaded the video of the argument on the internet!" One of the social media users wrote, "Movie promote karne ka tarika thoda casual hai (This is a casual way of promoting the movie)." While another person said, "Vikrant has done nothing wrong." 

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey started his career as a television actor and is popularly known for his role in the TV show Balika Vadhu. However, the actor quit the TV industry for cinema and has now become a star with his last film, 12th Fail, earning him much-needed recognition. 

In an interview with interview with Samdish on his YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey recalled how people were making misogynistic content for TRP and said, “There were many, which were happening repetitively, which is why I left TV. Universally, everyone was doing the same thing. Be it any field, when a certain thing works, only its versions are then replicated. So on TV when misogynistic content worked, which included bahu pe atyavchaar, there were takers as well so people were making just that for TRP.” 

He further added, “On TV, a lot of irritating things would happen, like MBAs calling the shots on stories. They would say, ‘Make only these kinds of episodes for rating, as per our internal research. They really made a fool out of many by saying this was ‘internal research’ and asking for a ‘maha episode’, which would be of one hour. After a point, I fought with them and said I won’t do it.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Take 1 hour, not...': Asaduddin Owaisi responds to BJP's Navneet Rana's 'it would take us 15 seconds' comments

Meet man whose company's ice cream was served at pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani

Watch: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor give glimpse of 'imperfectly perfect partnership' in Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mukesh Ambani’s RIL buys another Reliance firm for Rs 3140000000, it was previously owned by…

Meet woman who failed UPSC exam five times, cracked in sixth attempt to become IRS officer, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement