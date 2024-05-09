Watch: Vikrant Massey gets into heated argument with cab driver, video goes viral

Vikrant Massey can be seen arguing with the cab driver in the viral video, however, netizens called it 'scripted'.

On Thursday, a video featuring Vikrant Massey went viral on social media. This video sparked a debate on Instagram as it showcases the 12th Fail actor arguing with the cab driver because of the cab fare.

It left social media users divided as some said it was the driver's fault while others mentioned that it was the actor's fault. Meanwhile, a section of people claimed that this video was scripted. In the clip, Vikrant and the driver get into a heated argument because of the fare.

The video has been shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram with the caption, "Vikrant Massey caught on camera getting heated with a cab driver regarding the high cab fare! The driver has uploaded the video of the argument on the internet!" One of the social media users wrote, "Movie promote karne ka tarika thoda casual hai (This is a casual way of promoting the movie)." While another person said, "Vikrant has done nothing wrong."

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey started his career as a television actor and is popularly known for his role in the TV show Balika Vadhu. However, the actor quit the TV industry for cinema and has now become a star with his last film, 12th Fail, earning him much-needed recognition.

In an interview with interview with Samdish on his YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey recalled how people were making misogynistic content for TRP and said, “There were many, which were happening repetitively, which is why I left TV. Universally, everyone was doing the same thing. Be it any field, when a certain thing works, only its versions are then replicated. So on TV when misogynistic content worked, which included bahu pe atyavchaar, there were takers as well so people were making just that for TRP.”

He further added, “On TV, a lot of irritating things would happen, like MBAs calling the shots on stories. They would say, ‘Make only these kinds of episodes for rating, as per our internal research. They really made a fool out of many by saying this was ‘internal research’ and asking for a ‘maha episode’, which would be of one hour. After a point, I fought with them and said I won’t do it.”

