Cricket

LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

LSG vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 48 between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face off in the 48th match of the IPL 2024. The highly anticipated match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 30 at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams are eager for a victory, as they find themselves in a tight competition in the middle of the points table. With no team officially eliminated from the league, this match promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle.

LSG currently holds the fifth position in the points table, with five wins and four losses in their nine matches. Their positive net run rate of +0.059 has kept them ahead of DC in the standings. Meanwhile, MI is positioned in ninth place, with only RCB below them. They have secured three wins and suffered six losses in their nine matches, with a net run rate of -0.261 placing them below PBKS in the table. MI will be looking to secure a convincing victory over LSG to improve their position in the standings.

Match details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 48th Match

Date & Time: Apr 30, 07:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Marcus Stoinis (Vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Amit Mishra

LSG vs MI My Dream11 team

KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Marcus Stoinis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Also read| T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand announces squad, reveals new jersey, take a look

