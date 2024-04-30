Meet actor, who failed auditions, was thrown out of theatre, a curfew made him superstar; he’s now worth Rs 1800 crore

Aamir Khan worked backstage, he was thrown out of theatre before becoming a Bollywood superstar.

In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan talked about his journey into the film industry. Aamir shared a heartfelt revelation, disclosing that he ventured into acting due to Maharashtra bandh.

Despite belonging to a film family, both his father and uncle were initially against his decision to pursue acting. Aamir candidly admitted, “I worked backstage for a year and a half and also did 2 plays. In my family, my parents and uncle Nasir Husain, who was a big filmmaker, didn’t want their children to get into films. The reason behind this was that it is a very volatile business, so they wanted us to study more. They were very much against us joining the industry. Especially, my father was very short-tempered, so I never had the guts to tell him that I wanted to do movies. I used to play tennis and was a number one sub-junior in Maharashtra. I used to fail in one subject often, and once I failed in 2 subjects, so my father stopped my tennis training from the next day.”

He added, “I became an actor coincidentally. I never got a chance to do college plays since I failed in auditions. I didn’t give up and decided to do a Gujarati play. I applied and got selected. I just had one line in that play, and I had rehearsed for it for 3 months, but 2 days before the play, there was Maharashtra bandh so I couldn’t go for rehearsals. The next day, director Mahendra Joshi was sitting there, and he asked me why I couldn’t come. I was ousted from the play and I cried. That day I felt very bad, and then two guys came and asked me if I would work on a diploma film for an FTII student. I agreed and shot for it in Pune. Another student saw that film and offered me another one, seeing these two films Ketan Mehta cast me in Holi. After watching Holi, Mansoor, and Nasir Sahab decided to do a film with me which was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.”

Aamir Khan began his acting career by assisting filmmaker Nasir Hussain and appearing in student-directed documentaries at the Film and Television Institute of India. Director Ketan Mehta noticed him in these films and offered him a role in the low-budget experimental film Holi, which addressed the issue of ragging in India. Although the film didn't garner wide attention, it showcased Khan's potential. He then landed the leading role in Mansoor Khan's directorial debut, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), opposite Juhi Chawla.

The film became a massive commercial success and earned Khan a Best Male Debut trophy at the Filmfare Awards. His performance in the crime thriller Raakh (1989) also received critical acclaim, earning him a National Film Award. Despite a few commercial setbacks, Khan's talent and versatility were evident early in his career.

According to the media reports, Aamir Khan has a net worth of Rs 1864 crore.