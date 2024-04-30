‘Paisa hi Paisa Hoga Ab’: Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani invites Pakistanis to UK estate, poses with ‘Bewafa’ singer…

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, posed with singer of popular songs ‘Bewafa’ and ‘Amplifier’ Imran Khan.

Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani is known for his extravagant lifestyle and super expensive collection. After organising a massive Rs 1200 crore gala in Jamnagar to celebrate his pre-wedding with Radhika Merchant. If reports are to be believed, Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 and as the day of the wedding comes near, the young Ambani hosted another pre-wedding party in UK’s Stoke Park. As per images going viral on the internet, popular Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were present at the party. Ambani fan pages also suggest that Mukesh Ambani also invited popular Pakistani artists Imran Khan and Atif Aslam to perform at the occasion.

After the party, singer of popular songs ‘Bewafa’ and ‘Amplifier’, Imran Khan, posted with Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani. The image of the two has now been shared by Imran Khan on his Instagram account and it is now going viral on social media platforms. Netizens have now turned the post into a memefest, dropping some really funny comments.

‘Paisa hi Paisa Hoga Ab’ an Instagram user wrote. ‘Ye Konsa Collab hi, Tera Ghar jayega’ another Instagram user said in the comments.

Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.