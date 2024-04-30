Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Raj Shekhar reacts to AI-generated Mohammed Rafi version of 'Pehle Bhi Main': 'I sent it to my father' | Exclusive

'Unwarranted, unsubstantiated claims': India slams US media report on alleged Pannun murder plot

JD(s) to suspend NDA Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna: Kumaraswamy

AstraZeneca admits its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield can cause rare...

Shekhar Suman slams young actors who ‘want stardom overnight’: ‘Why do they act…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Shekhar reacts to AI-generated Mohammed Rafi version of 'Pehle Bhi Main': 'I sent it to my father' | Exclusive

JD(s) to suspend NDA Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna: Kumaraswamy

Shekhar Suman slams young actors who ‘want stardom overnight’: ‘Why do they act…’

High protein breakfast for muscle gain

5 IITians who became saints

7 animals with unusual eating habits 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Shekhar Suman slams young actors who ‘want stardom overnight’: ‘Why do they act…’

Meet actor, who became star overnight, was called superhero of children, later quit acting; he now works as...

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

HomeIndia

India

'Unwarranted, unsubstantiated claims': India slams US media report on alleged Pannun murder plot

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 09:58 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after The Washington Post named an Indian official for allegedly plotting to eliminate Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, India on Tuesday said the report made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter.

The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Pannun.

"The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"There is an ongoing investigation of the high level committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the report.

"Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful," Jaiswal said.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun, a Sikh extremist on American soil.

Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

On December 7, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament that India instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'I was a wreck on set': Nargis Fakhri recalls being 'so nervous' while shooting her debut film Rockstar

This actor lived in red-light area, wrote 100 films, acted in 300 movies, was ignored in final days, died in...

How to find Best out of MobileAppDaily’s Mobile Top App Development Companies of 2024

'So many things I want to say': Karan Johar pens cryptic note, leaves fans worried

Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement