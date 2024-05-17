Twitter
Shaheen Afridi denies reports of rift within Pakistan team, says 'small disagreements....'

Shaheen was appointed as the T20 captain following Babar Azam's removal as the all-format captain.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 17, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

File Photo
Pakistan's fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has refuted rumors of discord within the squad following a sudden change in captaincy. He was replaced as captain and former skipper Babar Azam was reinstated.

“Sometimes, small disagreements happen in every family, even among brothers. But there’s nothing like that in our team,” Afridi said on the PCB podcast.

“Our players listen to each other, and we listen to them too. Our job is to play cricket and bring joy to our nation,” he added.

Shaheen was appointed as the T20 captain following Babar Azam's removal as the all-format captain after Pakistan's disappointing performance at the ODI World Cup in India last year. Shaheen's leadership skills were recognized based on his successful tenure as the captain of the Lahore Qalandars franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he led the team to two consecutive titles.

Shaheen emphasized the importance of unity and teamwork within the Pakistan camp as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup this summer. This camaraderie will be crucial in ensuring success on the international stage.

“We aim to play with unity, and this is not the time for arguments or disputes. It’s the time for everyone to be on the same page.”

Afridi's lackluster performance with the ball was identified as a significant factor in Pakistan's disappointing performance at the World Cup last year. Despite taking 16 wickets in nine league games, the 24-year-old also conceded 409 runs.

In contrast, Afridi has a more impressive track record in T20Is, boasting an average of 20.4 with 88 wickets from 64 matches.

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup campaign against co-hosts USA on June 6 in Texas.

