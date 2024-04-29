'When people create imbalances....': Virat Kohli's sister reacts to RCB batter's strike rate chatter in IPL 2024

Kohli's strike rate had come under scrutiny after he scored 51 runs off 43 balls at a strike rate of 118.18 in a previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Bhawna Kohli Dingara, the sister of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batsman Virat Kohli, recently made a subtle response to critics who had questioned her brother's strike rate following the team's victory against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 28.

Virat Kohli's strike rate had come under scrutiny after he scored 51 runs off 43 balls at a strike rate of 118.18 in a previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium. Many had criticized him for playing too slowly in a T20 match.

However, Kohli silenced his critics by delivering a match-winning unbeaten innings of 70 runs off 44 balls at a strike rate of 159.09. He formed a formidable 166-run partnership with Will Jacks, who scored an impressive 100 not out off 41 balls, for the second wicket to successfully chase down a target of 201 runs.

Kohli's sister posted on her Instagram story to congratulate her brother and Will Jacks for their outstanding performances. She also subtly addressed the criticism regarding RCB's batters' strike rates.

"When people create imbalances, universe balances. Keep it guys, all the reasons to be forever proud. What a knock Jacks and Virat, you guys rocked the show." Bhawna Kohli Dingara wrote on her Instagram story.

Virat Kohli has been in exceptional form throughout the ongoing IPL season. His remarkable 70-run innings against Gujarat Titans not only showcased his talent but also marked a significant milestone as he became the first player to reach 500 runs in IPL 2024. Kohli is currently leading the race for the Orange Cap, having scored 500 runs, including a century and four fifties, at an impressive average of 71.43 and a striking rate of 147.49 in 10 matches.

Following their second consecutive victory in IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still in contention for a spot in the playoffs. RCB had previously faced a challenging six-match losing streak against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite their recent struggles, RCB currently finds themselves at the bottom of the table with three wins and seven losses, accumulating six points after 10 matches played thus far.

