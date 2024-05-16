Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, IIT dropout, richer than highest paid Indian CEO, has Rs 15000 crore net worth, he is hired by…

Salman Khan house firing case: Haryana man helped accused join Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, gave them...

Pakistani man tries to pet cheetah in viral video, here's what happened next

Meet actor who worked in superhit TV show, then quit film industry to move to US, now earning in crores through..

Tanvi Azmi says she became a rebel after marrying Baba Azmi: 'Whole Mumbai erupted as a Brahmin girl married Muslim man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, IIT dropout, richer than highest paid Indian CEO, has Rs 15000 crore net worth, he is hired by…

Salman Khan house firing case: Haryana man helped accused join Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, gave them...

Pakistani man tries to pet cheetah in viral video, here's what happened next

7 health benefits of climbing stairs

Animals whose blood is not red

7 health benefits of grewia asiatica (Falsa)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Salman Khan house firing case: Haryana man helped accused join Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, gave them...

Tanvi Azmi says she became a rebel after marrying Baba Azmi: 'Whole Mumbai erupted as a Brahmin girl married Muslim man'

Meet actor who worked in superhit TV show, then quit film industry to move to US, now earning in crores through..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan house firing case: Haryana man helped accused join Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, gave them...

Police has released new information about Harpal Singh, the accused arrested in the case of firing at Salman Khan's house

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 16, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

article-main
Salman Khan (Image: Viral Bhayani)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Haryana native Harpal Singh, the latest person to be arrested in the Salman Khan residence firing case, had helped co-accused Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, nabbed for funding shooters in the case, join the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after they became friends on social media, the Mumbai police said.

Chowdhary and Harpal Singh alias Harry, who has spent time in jail in separate criminal cases, became friends on social media platform Facebook in 2018. Singh later introduced him to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's fan page, said officials of the Mumbai crime branch, which is investigating the April 14 firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's home in Bandra. Singh (34), a resident of Sirsa city in Haryana, was apprehended by a team of the Mumbai crime branch from Fatehabad in his home state on Monday evening (May 13).

He is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the firing incident and he is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to the police, Singh was an important link of communication in the firing episode as he was directly in contact with Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, and another gang leader Rohit Gudara. Singh was the one who helped Chowdhary (37), arrested last week for providing financial help to the two shooters involved in the firing, join the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said an official. He had also added Chowdhary in a WhatsApp group which consisted of other members of the gang, the official informed.

Singh was previously arrested in two cases, once in 2022 when there was some issue among the gang members and a case was filed against him. He was in prison for 6 months before coming out. Singh was again nabbed last year in a firing case in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur and spent 11 months in jail, he said. After coming out of the prison, Singh drafted Chowdhary in the gang's plan to fire outside Khan's residence, said the official. Singh had told Chowdhary that if caught, he will be out on bail within three months. Singh was unaware of stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), which make getting bail difficult for an accused, he said.

The police have invoked MCOCA in the shooting case. Singh had handed over Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh to Chowdhary to be given to the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, both residents of Bihar. The police were trying to ascertain who had provided this money to Singh, said the official. Chowdhary, who had spent years residing in Mumbai, was aware of the city police's working style and had told Singh that if caught he will take his name, the official said. Chowdhary was given the responsibility to conduct a recce of Khan's residence and finance shooters Pal and Gupta for accommodation and other requirements. Chowdhary, arrested from a village in Nagaur district in Rajasthan, used to regularly speak with Anmol Bishnoi and Gudara on Signal and other calling apps, the official said. He had told shooters that Anmol Bishnoi has given him "bigger task" than them, he said.

After the firing incident, the Mumbai crime branch arrested the shooters first and then the weapon suppliers. As Chowdhary had warned he would take name Singh's if arrested, the latter left his native place and started staying in Fatehabad by changing his looks and identity. However, the Mumbai crime branch managed to trace Singh and nab him, said the official.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone, iPad get new accessibility features

Several Delhi hospitals get bomb threat emails, search operation underway

Apple partners up with Google against unwanted tracker, users will be alerted if…

Meet actress who did MBA, quit high-paying job as investment banker, worked in superhit TV show, is now..

Meet India's musical genius, first child superstar who even Jagjit Singh was fan of, was murdered at 14 due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement