Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated on the fourteenth day (Chaturdashi Tithi) of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. In 2024, this auspicious day falls on October 31, according to Drik Panchang, aligning with the grand celebrations of Diwali. This day holds special religious significance as it is believed to be the day when Lord Krishna vanquished the demon Narakasura. Devotees also honor Lord Hanuman on this day, marking his birth anniversary, which makes worshipping him especially auspicious.

Chhoti Diwali 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Naraka Chaturdashi will be observed on October 31, alongside Diwali. For those following traditional rituals, the sacred Abhyang Snan or holy bath has an auspicious window:

Abhyang Snan Muhurat: 5:20 AM to 6:32 AM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 1:15 PM on October 30, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 3:52 PM on October 31, 2024

Significance of Naraka Chaturdashi

Naraka Chaturdashi holds deep cultural and spiritual importance. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura on this day, a victory symbolized by purity and spiritual renewal. After the victory, Krishna is said to have taken an oil bath at dawn, an act that devotees emulate for good fortune and cleansing.

On this day, people also honor Lord Yama, the god of death, by lighting lamps or Yam Deep. It is believed that placing this lamp outside the home on Chhoti Diwali brings protection from untimely death and blesses the family with health and happiness. Typically, people light 14 diyas in the evening along with one four-sided lamp for Lord Yama, placed outside the entrance of their homes.

Chhoti Diwali 2024: Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

On Chhoti Diwali, begin with an Abhyang Snan using ubtan and sesame oil before sunrise to invite blessings and dispel negativity. Afterward, light diyas at your home's entrance and various rooms, seeking divine blessings and removing negative energies. In the puja area, worship Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali, and Lord Yama, and place a special lamp outside for Lord Yama, called Yam Deep. Offer sweets and fruits, chant prayers, and recite the Hanuman Chalisa for prosperity, protection, and family welfare.